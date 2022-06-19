Adorable! Dubai Police Help A Resident Whose Car Got Stuck

Move over Superman, we have got the Dubai Police!

Tales of the Dubai Police assisting those in need are not unique, but this particular incident will fill your hearts with pride if you reside in Dubai!

A stuck-y situation

A Dubai resident was going on a ride to Al Qudra with her domestic help and her dog today morning when she made a wrong turn.

The turn resulted in the car losing traction and the tires getting jammed in the sand.

No help, until…

The resident called two different roadside assistance companies, of which one was unable to help and the other would take around two to four hours to reach. There was no option but to wait for them to arrive.

Until a Dubai Police car that was patrolling the area spotted them!

The rescue

The officer came over to check and then called a few more colleagues to help.

They then assembled a few boys in the area, and together the team was able to successfully push the car out of the sand!

It didn’t just stop there- the policemen even took the pain of removing the sand from the tyres.

All this under the scorching Dubai sun!

Image via @thatbongchhokri

The epitome of kindness

The Dubai Police have once again demonstrated why they are the coolest in the game. It feels great to know that our superheroes are walking among us!

