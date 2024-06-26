Top 6 Must-Visit Dubai Waterparks To Beat The Summer Heat

Dubai’s heat reached nearly 50°C, and that only means one thing. It’s the PERFECT excuse for a waterpark getaway! Beat the heat with slides, pools, and all the cool vibes you need to stay refreshed this summer.
Here are the top 6 waterparks in Dubai… Take note!
Did someone say 105 record-breaking slides? Located at Atlantis The Palm, Aquaventure Waterpark is a top Dubai destination for water thrills and relaxation. It features exhilarating slides like the Leap of Faith and a lazy river for a more laid-back experience. With stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and a private beach, it’s a perfect spot for family fun and sun-soaked adventures.
Now this one is definitely ICONIC. Wild Wadi Waterpark is a must-visit for residents and tourists alike. With thrilling rides like the Jumeirah Sceirah and a wave pool, it’s been a favorite since childhood—remember those school trip days? Located on Jumeirah Beach Road, it offers spectacular views and endless water fun under the Dubai sun.
This waterpark is every LEGO lover’s dream splash zone, where you can slide down Brick Chasers and build your own raft on Build-A-Raft River. It’s like stepping into a giant LEGO set, but with water cannons and slides that make even adults feel like kids again. It’s the ultimate spot for a brick-tastic day of wet and wild adventures!
This is JBR’s outdoor water world.. AKA the perfect spot for a fun day with the kiddos. They can splash around safely with fountains, tipper buckets, and Imagination Playground Blocks. With shaded areas and heated water, it’s comfy all year round, and there are lifeguards for peace of mind while they play, suitable for ages one to 12.
If you’ve strolled along JBR Beach, you’ve surely spotted the vibrant blue and pink Aquafun obstacle course floating on the water. It’s like a giant playground on the sea, with inflatable slides, trampolines, and wacky obstacles that’ll have you falling into the water laughing. Perfect for a splashy day out with friends or family—just remember to bring your sense of adventure and a change of clothes!
Jungle Bay at Dubai Marina is the ultimate aquatic playground, where you can bounce, slide, and swing your way across inflatable obstacles right on the water. It’s like a real-life wipeout course, minus the embarrassing falls (hopefully!). Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, it’s the coolest spot to splash around and unleash your inner ninja.
P.S: The waterpark is located inside Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Visitors keen on experiencing the waterpark independently can purchase tickets directly at the venue, based on availability.
Price? Starting at AED 100 per person
Location? Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina