Community

Top 6 Must-Visit Dubai Waterparks To Beat The Summer Heat

Avatar
By

Dubai’s heat reached nearly 50°C, and that only means one thing. It’s the PERFECT excuse for a waterpark getaway! Beat the heat with slides, pools, and all the cool vibes you need to stay refreshed this summer.

Here are the top 6 waterparks in Dubai… Take note!

via GIPHY

6. Aquaventure Waterpark, Palm Jumeirah 

Did someone say 105 record-breaking slides? Located at Atlantis The Palm, Aquaventure Waterpark is a top Dubai destination for water thrills and relaxation. It features exhilarating slides like the Leap of Faith and a lazy river for a more laid-back experience. With stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and a private beach, it’s a perfect spot for family fun and sun-soaked adventures.

More like this
Top 6 Must-Visit Dubai Waterparks To Beat The Summer HeatTop 6 Must-Visit Dubai Waterparks To Beat The Summer HeatA Dubai Resident Parked In A Paid Parking Zone And Was Charged AED280 For 6 HoursA Dubai Resident Parked In A Paid Parking Zone And Was Charged AED280 For 6 HoursCatch The Euros Action And Buzzing Vibes At The Best Indoor Arena In DubaiCatch The Euros Action And Buzzing Vibes At The Best Indoor Arena In Dubai
  • Price? Starting from AED 245 per person
  • Location? The Palm Jumeirah

For more info, click here. 

5. Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeriah 

Now this one is definitely ICONIC. Wild Wadi Waterpark is a must-visit for residents and tourists alike. With thrilling rides like the Jumeirah Sceirah and a wave pool, it’s been a favorite since childhood—remember those school trip days? Located on Jumeirah Beach Road, it offers spectacular views and endless water fun under the Dubai sun.

  • Price? Starting from AED 215 per person
  • Location? Jumeirah

For more info, click here. 

4. Legoland Waterpark, Dubai Parks and Resorts

This waterpark is every LEGO lover’s dream splash zone, where you can slide down Brick Chasers and build your own raft on Build-A-Raft River. It’s like stepping into a giant LEGO set, but with water cannons and slides that make even adults feel like kids again. It’s the ultimate spot for a brick-tastic day of wet and wild adventures!

  • Price? Starting from AED 295 per person
  • Location? Dubai Parks and Resorts

For more info, click here. 

3. Splash Pad, JBR

This is JBR’s outdoor water world.. AKA the perfect spot for a fun day with the kiddos. They can splash around safely with fountains, tipper buckets, and Imagination Playground Blocks. With shaded areas and heated water, it’s comfy all year round, and there are lifeguards for peace of mind while they play, suitable for ages one to 12.

  • Price? Starting from AED 65
  • Location? JBR

For more info, click here. 

2. Aquafun, JBR

If you’ve strolled along JBR Beach, you’ve surely spotted the vibrant blue and pink Aquafun obstacle course floating on the water. It’s like a giant playground on the sea, with inflatable slides, trampolines, and wacky obstacles that’ll have you falling into the water laughing. Perfect for a splashy day out with friends or family—just remember to bring your sense of adventure and a change of clothes!

  • Price? AED 155 per person
  • Location? JBR

For more info, click here. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aquafun Waterpark (@aquafun)

 1. Jungle Bay, Dubai Marina

Jungle Bay at Dubai Marina is the ultimate aquatic playground, where you can bounce, slide, and swing your way across inflatable obstacles right on the water. It’s like a real-life wipeout course, minus the embarrassing falls (hopefully!). Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, it’s the coolest spot to splash around and unleash your inner ninja.

P.S: The waterpark is located inside Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Visitors keen on experiencing the waterpark independently can purchase tickets directly at the venue, based on availability.

  • Price? Starting at AED 100 per person
  • Location? Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

For more info, click here. 

Shopping
See more
More like this