Top 6 Must-Visit Dubai Waterparks To Beat The Summer Heat

Dubai’s heat reached nearly 50°C, and that only means one thing. It’s the PERFECT excuse for a waterpark getaway! Beat the heat with slides, pools, and all the cool vibes you need to stay refreshed this summer.

Here are the top 6 waterparks in Dubai… Take note!

6. Aquaventure Waterpark, Palm Jumeirah

Did someone say 105 record-breaking slides? Located at Atlantis The Palm, Aquaventure Waterpark is a top Dubai destination for water thrills and relaxation. It features exhilarating slides like the Leap of Faith and a lazy river for a more laid-back experience. With stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and a private beach, it’s a perfect spot for family fun and sun-soaked adventures.

Price? Starting from AED 245 per person

Location? The Palm Jumeirah

5. Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeriah Now this one is definitely ICONIC. Wild Wadi Waterpark is a must-visit for residents and tourists alike. With thrilling rides like the Jumeirah Sceirah and a wave pool, it's been a favorite since childhood—remember those school trip days? Located on Jumeirah Beach Road, it offers spectacular views and endless water fun under the Dubai sun. Price? Starting from AED 215 per person

Location? Jumeirah

A post shared by Wild Wadi Waterpark (@wildwadiwaterpark) 4. Legoland Waterpark, Dubai Parks and Resorts This waterpark is every LEGO lover's dream splash zone, where you can slide down Brick Chasers and build your own raft on Build-A-Raft River. It's like stepping into a giant LEGO set, but with water cannons and slides that make even adults feel like kids again. It's the ultimate spot for a brick-tastic day of wet and wild adventures! Price? Starting from AED 295 per person

Location? Dubai Parks and Resorts

Location? Dubai Parks and Resorts For more info, click here.

3. Splash Pad, JBR

This is JBR’s outdoor water world.. AKA the perfect spot for a fun day with the kiddos. They can splash around safely with fountains, tipper buckets, and Imagination Playground Blocks. With shaded areas and heated water, it’s comfy all year round, and there are lifeguards for peace of mind while they play, suitable for ages one to 12.