DUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: Viral Burgers, Star-Lit Live Music, Cycling Along Qudra & So Much More!

“New year, New me” calls for some exciting new experiences.

And that’s exactly what’s in stock for you this weekend in Dubai.

From pilates with a sky-view, limited-edition burgers, live music experiences under the stars, vintage car collectors lineups, to fun and quirky winter parades – there’s some amazing stuff happening around town that you’ll definitely want to experience.

New year 2026 has brought along a Dubai weekend that’s all about some good & fun times

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

9. Pilates with a view? Yes please.

If you’ve written “Getting fit” under your New Year resolutions this time (like all the other times), then this might be a cool way to kickstart it.

Ciel Dubai Marina’s got pilate sessions going on at their serene rooftop, right by the sky pool. Your morning begins with a refreshing cold-infused tea and oshibori, followed by a 45-minute class designed to stretch, strengthen and reset. And after the sesh, if you would like to soak in some sun, they’ve got an amazing sunbed access until 1.30pm. Quite a fitting way to start the new year in Dubai.

Deets:

When: Saturday, 8.15am

Where: Ciel Dubai Marina

Price: Dh175 (Pilates + welcome drink), Dh425 (sunbed access, Dh100 redeemable)

Booking: sevenrooms.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATTU Sky Pool Dubai (@tattuskypool)

8. Jam to some good live music at the City Walk

You can never go wrong with a live music experience. So, if your weekend plans need a soundtrack, City Walk has you covered. The open-air destination is kicking off January with two nights of live music as part of its Unplugged series, bringing chilled evening vibes to the city.

Friday keeps things laid-back with The Boxtones, performing three sets across the night, perfect for easing into the weekend. On Saturday, the mood turns more intimate with a headline performance by Arqam Al Abri, known for his emotive sound and magnetic stage presence. Good music, under the lights, in this cozy weather that makes you want to be out there all the time. *chefs kiss*

Deets:

When: From 6.20pm, Friday 2 January; from 8pm, Saturday 3 January

Where: City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Walk Dubai (@citywalkdubai)

7. Dont miss the last few days of the Winter Wonderverse!

House of Hype is going to keep the doors to their Winter Wonderverse open for a few more days, after many people seemed to have told them that they can’t get enough of the festive vibes. Serving surreal winter energy right in the heart of Dubai Mall, this is a world with immersive experience that flips the idea of a classic winter village. Expect snow-filled scenes, mischievous elf encounters, roaming parades and pop-up performances that catch you by surprise. It’s packed with ‘gram-worthy moments and a literally cool weekend getaway.

Bonus points if you show up in an ugly sweater, there’s a surprise waiting for the brave ones.

Deets:

When: Until 4 January

Where: House of Hype, Level One, Dubai Mall

Price: Dh149 general admission | Dh449 squad pass for four

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Hype (@househype)

6. Blah blah and make friends this weekend

Looking to brush up on your language skills and meet new people? BlaBla Language Exchange is a global initiative that helps people connect without any kind of language or cultural barriers. If you’re feeling a little bit too extroverted this weekend, here’s where you can put in your energy. Dubai’s most curious minds gather around for good conversations, the vibes, over shared drinks. Whether you’re just learning the basics or can switch between five languages, it’s the perfect spot to practice, connect, and make friends from around the world — all in a chill, friendly setting. No entry fees, just grab a drink and join the fun.

When: Every Thursdays

Where: Nomad Bar, Dubai

Entry: Free!

Blah blah away here View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlaBla Community (@blablainternational)

5. The ultimate winter getaway for families

Longbeach Campground has everything needed to create memories that last a lifetime. From exciting outdoor adventures to cozy moments by the bonfire, this glamping spot by the beach offers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Whether it’s painting, pottery, kayaking, or a BBQ dinner by the beach, this winter retreat is sure to bring the whole family closer together.

Imagine waking up to a seaside breakfast, enjoying a day of fun activities, and finishing the evening with a movie under the stars. It’s more than just a vacation; it’s a chance to bond with your loved ones in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

Enjoy endless family-friendly activities here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longbeach Campground (@longbeachcampground)

4. Get a taste of the limited-edition caviar smash burgers

If this has been sitting on your “I’ll get to it” list, this is your sign. Junk Smash Burgers’ limited-edition caviar smash burger is only around for a few more days, and once it’s gone, there’s going to be major FOMO. The Paris-born brand takes its classic smash setup – double patties, mouth-melting cheese and a crispy hash brown – then dials it all the way up with a classy crème fraîche, lemon sauce and a generous spoon of premium caviar. It def looks indulgent, and very on-trend, which makes it a must-try before it disappears.

Deets:

When: Until January 5

Where: Junk Smash Burgers, 25 Jump Street, Dubai

Price: Dh99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junk smash burgers (@junksmashburgers)

3. Something’s smelling divineee at the MOTB

Beauty lovers, this one’s worth a stop. Kayali is making its MOTB debut with The Kayali Cafe, an immersive pop-up landing at Dubai Design District for the festival season. Part of e&’s much-loved Market Outside The Box, the experience blends fragrance, flavour and fun in true Kayali style.

Watch out for interactive scent stations designed for fragrance layering, plenty of sampling moments and easy QR-enabled shopping throughout. It’s playful, sensory and perfectly in tune with the festival’s high-energy vibe.

Deets:

When: Thursday, 1 January – Sunday, 11 January

Where: MOTB Festival, Dubai Design District (d3)

Price: Entry to the festival is free

More info here!

2. Collectors Hub at City Walk x DSF Auto Season

Gearheads, this weekend is going to be special for you. From January 2nd to 4th, City Walk transforms into a playground for car lovers as part of DSF Auto Season. Check out rare supercars, limited-edition McLarens, Bugattis and more, plus innovations from Dubai Police and the RTA.

Classic cars, resto-mod builds and race-ready machines battle it out in the competition zone, with visitors voting for their favourites and a total prize pool of AED30,000 up for grabs. Phew!

On Jan 4th you can also catch the city’s Supercars Parade launch, and when you need a break, indulge in cafes, live music and DSF rewards including a chance to drive off in an ARCFOX Alpha S.

Deets:

When: 2–4 January

Where: City Walk, Al Wasl & Al Safa Rd Junction, Dubai

Price: Free entry

More info: www.citywalk.ae | +971 4 590 5090

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCM (@supercarsmajlis)

1. Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Ride 4 at Al Qudra

Cycling fans, it’s your last chance to prep for the big one. The final Spinneys Dubai 92 Build-Up Ride hits Al Qudra on January 4th, offering an 85km route — the longest yet — to test your stamina and saddle skills before the main challenge.

Beyond training, this ride also sets the start times for the full Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, so it’s a key warm-up for serious riders. A scenic desert route, a sporty crowd and the thrill of the ride makes it the perfect way to kick off the year.

Deets:

When: 4 January

Where: Al Qudra

Info & registration: cyclechallenge.ae/registration | +971 4 321 0008

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spinneys Dubai 92 🚲 Challenge (@spinneysdubai92)

READ NEXT: The Dubai Courts Have Cancelled The Massive DH150-Million Fine In Abu Sabah Case