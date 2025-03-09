Dubai’s Coolest New Creative Hub Landed In Al Quoz And It’s Giving Major Design Inspo

Al Quoz has long been a buzzing hotspot for artists, creators, and out-of-the-box thinkers. And now, it’s home to one of the city’s most exciting new design destinations!

Klekktic and Assembly, two innovative, homegrown brands, have joined forces to open a stunning new warehouse showroom, and the energy in this space is off the charts

Stepping inside feels like walking into a dream for design lovers. Picture this: sleek, modern, and fully customizable furniture by Klekktic paired with one-of-a-kind, collectible vintage gems handpicked by Assembly. It’s a seamless blend of contemporary creativity and timeless craftsmanship, and it’s exactly the kind of place Dubai’s style-savvy community will want to explore.

Klekktic, founded by Harvard graduate Heba El Habashy, has been making waves since 2021 with its fresh approach to furniture. Think high-quality, stylish, and customizable pieces made locally, so you can get that perfect couch, table, or chair that fits your vibe without the hassle. The brand’s focus on sustainability and its innovative trade program means you can upgrade your home guilt-free.

Meanwhile, Assembly, led by Mateen Shah, is a haven for vintage lovers. Every single piece in this concept store tells a story. From iconic mid-century designs like the Barcelona Daybed by Mies van der Rohe to sculptural Rispal lamps and ethereal Murano glass lighting, Assembly is a treasure trove of history and artistry. Mateen’s 20 years of expertise in sourcing rare collectibles shine through in the curated collection—each item is not just furniture, but a piece of art with soul.

What makes this space so special isn’t just the furniture, it’s the experience. Customers can customize their own Klekktic pieces, browse Assembly’s exclusive finds, and immerse themselves in a creative atmosphere that sparks inspiration at every turn

This collaboration is more than just a store, it’s a place where design enthusiasts, collectors, and curious explorers can come together, exchange ideas, and appreciate the magic of great design. Whether you’re looking to revamp your space, hunt for a rare statement piece, or simply soak in the vibes, the new Klekktic x Assembly showroom in Al Quoz is a must-visit.