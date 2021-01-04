Emirates Airlines And Chairman Of Dubai Civil Aviation Congratulate HH Sheikh Mohammed For 15 Years Of Successful Leadership

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has completed 15 years as leader of the UAE government. HH shared the commemoration on Twitter yesterday Sunday January, 3. Emirates Airline tweeted photos showing HH Sheikh Mohammed and HH Sheikh Fazaa on board one of Emirates aircrafts and the comments section are full of celebrations!

Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Exeutive of Emirates Airlines and Group, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoumalso shared a message to HH Sheikh Mohammed on his success saying: His vision and guidance have captured Dubai as a global aviation hub. He has steered Dubai’s aviation success with the right infrastructure to support growth, and open skies to welcome the world.

