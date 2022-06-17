EXPO 2020 Dubai Has Announced Limited Edition NFTs

Missing the glorious days of EXPO 2020 in Dubai? Here’s your chance to get a cool new souvenir in its memory!

EXPO 2020 has created the first collection of LIMITED EDITION Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

EXPO 2020 participants – Check your email!

The announcement was first made through an email that went out to all the EXPO 2020 Newsletter subscribers.

Many volunteers, partners, and participants of the EXPO 2020 have received the email asking them to be part of their new adventure.

This is your chance to get in on the NFT Game

All you have to do is sign up and share your Ethereum wallet address by Monday, 20 June.

That’s two days away people- RUSH to register here NOW!

