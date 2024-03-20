Here Are The Most Delicious Suhoor Spots In Dubai

Suhoor isn’t just about filling up before the fast; it’s a fulfilling pre-dawn meal that brings families and friends together for a feast of flavours and laughter. And in Dubai, where every experience is larger than life, Suhoor takes on a whole new level of excitement. With its eclectic mix of venues, from chic hotels to cosy cafes, Dubai offers a Suhoor scene that’s as diverse as it is delicious

Here are the top Suhoor spots you’ll come across in Dubai

7. Step into a realm of refined elegance and of course delicious food as the sun sets at Blüthner Hall in Raffles The Palm

This enchanting space exudes old-world charm, setting the stage for a serene Suhoor experience like no other. Immerse yourself in the gentle melodies of a live pianist as you indulge in a feast for the senses from the Middle Eastern-inspired à la carte menu. From tantalising Arabian delicacies to handcrafted mocktails, coffees, and teas, every sip and bite is a journey of flavour and tradition. And what’s Suhoor without a touch of sweetness? Treat yourself to Ramadan-inspired desserts that pay homage to the rich heritage of Blüthner Hall.

How much? AED220 per person

From 9pm – 2:30am

6. Take your Suhoor experience to new heights at St. Trop

With an exclusive à la carte menu available from midnight until 3 AM, guests have the freedom to craft their perfect Suhoor tailored to their tastes and dietary preferences. Against the backdrop of the mesmerizing night sky and city views, diners are treated to the essence of traditional Middle Eastern hospitality, making every bite a moment to cherish. And what’s Suhoor without a bit of shisha? Throughout Ramadan, St. Trop offers a selection of flavours, adding an aromatic and social dimension to the evening. To complete the experience, indulge in authentic Arabic coffee and traditional Moroccan mint tea, transporting you to the heart of Middle Eastern culture.

Reservations can be made by calling 04 515 9999 or emailing sttrop.difc@waldorfastoria.com.

5. Elevate your Suhoor game with an unforgettable experience at Banyan Tree Dubai’s Tocha

We’re talking a blend of sophistication and bursting flavours, from your classic Ramadan treats to global delights, the a la carte menu at Tocha’s terrace is a feast for the senses. And the fun doesn’t stop there – indulge in aromatic hubbly bubbly, available in a range of tantalizing flavours.

When? from 9pm until 1am.

Book your spot now by calling +971 4 556 6466

4. The lavish Pakistani resto, Barbecue Delights is having a FAB Suhoor buffet throughout Ramadan

From midnight until 4AM, you can indulge in a diverse array of traditional favorites such as halwa puri and beef nihari mingle with freshly prepared bread and aromatic Pakistani omelettes. The serene ambiance of the JBR Walk location provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable pre-dawn meal.

Where? JBR Walk Outlet

How much?

AED55 per adult

AED25 per child

For reservations: 058 623 6116

3. Occidental Al Jaddaf boasts an unforgettable Ramadan experience at its Stage Pool Lounge

With an array of delectable offerings for Iftar and Suhoor, you’re treated to a culinary journey amidst stunning Ramadan decorations and panoramic views of the Dubai Skyline. The Iftar buffet features live cooking stations, ensuring freshness and variety in every dish. The overall ambience is very warm and tranquil, inviting you to indulge in both the spirit of Ramadan and the pleasures of fine dining.

How much?

AED129 for Iftar

AED75 for Suhoor

2. Round up the fam for Suhoor on the rooftop at Expo City Dubai

As night falls, Oasis Food Hall turns into a suhoor paradise! Guests can delight in mezze, heavenly desserts, and aromatic shishas while soaking in stunning views of Expo City Dubai. It’s the perfect spot for families and friends to reconnect, recharge, and marvel at the beauty of Expo City Dubai’s pavilions and landmarks.

When? 9pm – 3am

How much? AED95

Book online on the Eat App.

1. Hop aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel for a delightful Suhoor

Step into an unforgettable Ramadan experience with loved ones at Dubai’s iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel! Indulge in a luxurious Suhoor celebration amidst historic indoor or outdoor settings. With a variety of bespoke menus featuring traditional and international delights, it’s the perfect way to share special moments. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to feast aboard the only floating hotel in Dubai!