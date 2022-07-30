د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: A Kind Man Got Out Of His Way To Save A Cat From Under His Car

Instagram user Abdurahman (@abdurahman_ali7) shared with Lovin Dubai a video of a man who went out of his way to rescue a cat that was lounging near the back tyre of his car

In the video, you can see the gentleman get down on all fours and gently try to call the kitten away from danger. He pats the ground and tries to distract the cat and get it to come near him so he can rescue it from it’s precarious position

But as you know, cats are stubborn little creatures.

Even though you cannot see it in the video, after a while, the man eventually managed to get the kitty away form under his car and set the floof free. Phew!

Kudos to this unnamed superhero – Dubai’s very own friendly neighborhood cat-man!


