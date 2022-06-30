د . إAEDSRر . س

Liverpool FC’s New Striker Darwin Nunez Is In Dubai

Liverpool FC’S new striker Darwin Nunez shared a picture of him and Sevilla FC player Ivan Rakitic in Dubai. The two were in town with their partners for a fun time.

They were staying in the Bulgari Hotels, Dubai.

 

Some lucky fans got the chance to meet him

Starstruck encounters took place at the Dubai Mall, where fans were able to meet the player.

The 23-year-old player also met Youtuber Matt Craig.

