Here's How To Keep Your Pet Safe During The UAE's Scorching Summer Heat

The temperatures are steadily rising in the country so if you need flip flops to go from the lounger to the pool, chances are, you pet would need them too. Their little paws are similar to our feet. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for you pet. If you’re taking your doggo out on a walk this summer, you need to read this article. If you’re pals with a stray cat, you also need to read this article. Also Read: Dubai Authorities Are Taking Measures To Regulate The Ownership Of Wild Animals Here are the tips to follow to make sure your furry pet is safe during the UAE’s scorching summer heat Photos via @emiratesdogs on Instagram

First off, pay attention to possible signs of overheating We all know our furry friends don’t sweat like we do, but they have other signs to show they are feeling excessively warm. If they’re panting or having difficulty breathing, drooling, and mild weakness. The heavy breathing thing is not just a dog’s way to cool down, cats do it too.

Your pet can dehydrate so give ’em more water Give your pet plenty of fresh water even when you’re out on a walk. Carry a small bowl and cold water when you’re out so if they start to look puckered out, you pour them a fresh glass of H20.. I mean bowl. If you see a stray animal that also looks to be warm, give them some water to help them cool down.

Choose when to walk your pet The most important part that many don’t consider is how hot the ground can get during the summer. Put your hand on the pavement you’ll be walking on. Hold it there for a few seconds, if it’s pretty warm, opt to walk your pet on grass because even sand can be hot. If your pet doesn’t mind a little fashion accessory, then put them in some shoes… but that’s so last season. Instead just pick the time to take your pet out for a walk. Early morning when the sun isn’t too high or at nighttime works best. The ground would’ve had plenty of time to cool off and your bud will love you for it!