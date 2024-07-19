REVIEW: Dubai’s First Korean Steakhouse Is A True Culinary Journey

There are but a few Korean restaurants in Dubai; even fewer that cook up a mean steak. But that’s where we come in. Dubai has hundreds of thousands of restaurants and only some get shoutouts for being the best at a specific cuisine.

Behind the stained glass and shiny bull sculpture lies Dubai’s first licensed Korean steakhouse. This is Smoki Moto

Step into this Seoul-inspired steakhouse and prepare your senses for a culinary exploration like no other.

This one’s perfect for the carnivorous foodie, who is well-versed in the literature on meats. It’s also for the daring diners who want to try something new. Upon entering the restaurant, you’re greeted with raw cuts on either side of you and meats from various countries. A chef will walk you through the meats and choose a cut you might like based on your preferences.

The restaurant is nothing short of proper Seoul artistry. There’s a lounge area, bar and a large space for diners with a round grill in the centre. You’ll instantly realise this will not be like any regular restaurant experience. You will be visited by 3 staff members upon sitting down; a waiter who will take your order, a chef who will cook your steaks, and a staff member who works the grill. The details are everything in this experience. The kitchen is covered with glass which means that most tables can get a view of the food being prepared.

Before getting into the delicious affair, there are a few highlights you want to take note of. This place is perfect for romantic dates, business dinners and lunches with mates. The view was no afterthought; table placements meant that you could get a floor-to-ceiling view of the Dubai Marina and Atlantis on the other side. The restaurant is dimly lit, the music choices are well-balanced, and the overall ambience makes you ready to feast.

Let’s talk marbling!

If you fancy yourself a steak connoisseur then you know what marbling means. It’s the score guide ranging from 1-10 that indicates the amount of fat found in a particular cut. 1-2 being lean with a robust flavour and 9-10 being ‘cuts like butter’ and exceptionally rich with a large amount of quality marbled fat. This score chart can be found in the menu, in addition to the meat categories; detailing your grass-fed, signature dry-aged, butter-aged kind of meats, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoki Moto Dubai (@smokimotodubai)

Get to know your Moto

The meats selected are from a few countries like Ireland, Belgium, Australia and Japan – the best of the best. Everything is served fresh and cooked to order. I ordered a warm and cold appetizer and a Jeon (Korean pancake) to start and to try something of everything. Starting off strong with the Japchae, the plate of stir-fried glass noodles was just what I expected from a Korean restaurant. The noodles were cooked to perfection and encapsulated the traditional flavours of Asian cuisine. Next was the Avocado Silken Tofu Salad which was refreshing and light with a rich dressing (this one’s a vegan dish). The last to try before the mains was the Truffle Potato. It’s a shredded potato pancake with shaved truffle, chives and potato chips. This is a must-try because it’s fluffy, crunchy and bursting with the real deal flavour of truffle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoki Moto Dubai (@smokimotodubai)

On the grill

I ordered the steaks and the grill was lit, ready for firing. In the meantime, you’re served condiments also correctly known as “Banchan” in Korean, mainly mustard with vinegar, chilli, flakey salt and salt with vinegar. Beside that, you have white kimchi, lotus root, and a bowl of fresh mixed lettuce. The day-to-day Banchan changes, but deffo an important part of the experience!

Up first was the Osdelach Tenderloin with a marbling score of 3. It’s the perfect steak if you don’t want a lot of fat because its lean, delicious and makes for a great Korean BBQ. Just put the thinly sliced strips in between the lettuce, add on the condiments of your choosing and enjoy!

Under the Wagyu beef, I ordered the Chuck Flap Tail with a marbling score of 6, for a little variety. It definitely had that butter-like consistency and was so juicy. Wagyu beef never misses and this one was just phenomenal.

Lastly was the Black Angus La Galbi Short Ribs with a marbling score of 3 (although it felt like more because of how smooth it cuts). This piece of meat was bursting with Korean flavours! The chef told me it was marinated with garlic, soy sauce, honey and onions. It was beyond delicious.

My guest and I washed down the steaks with 2 of their most recommended glasses of refreshments; the Demito and Kiss My Lychee. The Demito is what they called a Demi soda with strong notes of green grape, green apple, mint and lime – the perfect citrusy mojito. As for Kiss My Lychee it’s made with Milkis, lychee, and citrus and it almost takes you back to childhood with a fresh and unfamiliar taste of citrus.

Recommendation: Block out 2-3 hours of your evening when you visit because this restaurant visit is about the experience than fulfilling an appetite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoki Moto Dubai (@smokimotodubai)

The sweet spot

You wouldn’t expect a Korean cuisine restaurant to nail a tiramisu but Smoki Moto did it in a Bingsu way! It’s definitely a sharing portion so keep that in mind. The ratio of lady fingers to whipper cream to coffee was perfectly portioned. It’s also quite refreshing because of how chilled it is. But just to praise the coffee a bit more; it was a fine blend that elevated the dessert.

Recommendation: Ask for a large spoon when you order this!