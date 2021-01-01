A Swede Living In Dubai Just Completed 10KM Every Day For 366 Days In 2020

While a lot of us set out a list of New Year’s Resolutions that we may have not necessarily stuck to in the beginning of 2020, a Dubai resident stuck with hers and ran for 10 kilometres EVERY day throughout the year. Now that’s what one would call: commitment. With a pandemic over all our heads, an uncertainty like no tomorrow and a general decrease in motivation, Swedish-native Mia Andersson stuck to her resolution and ended the final day of the year with her 366th run.

On Jan 1, 2020, Mia decided to go for a 10km run daily If you thought you knew anything about discipline, think again. The inspiring triathlete and coach at BR Performance Studios opted for a challenge to kickstart the year ahead- and *pheww*… you know what takes place next.

During lockdown, the resilient resident didn’t let this obstacle stop her… After all, in the face of a crisis one must learn to adapt and that’s exactly what Andersson did. The solution to full lockdowns? Running from one end of her one-bedroom apartment to the other.