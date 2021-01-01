Community
A Swede Living In Dubai Just Completed 10KM Every Day For 366 Days In 2020
While a lot of us set out a list of New Year’s Resolutions that we may have not necessarily stuck to in the beginning of 2020, a Dubai resident stuck with hers and ran for 10 kilometres EVERY day throughout the year.
Now that’s what one would call: commitment. With a pandemic over all our heads, an uncertainty like no tomorrow and a general decrease in motivation, Swedish-native Mia Andersson stuck to her resolution and ended the final day of the year with her 366th run.
On Jan 1, 2020, Mia decided to go for a 10km run daily
If you thought you knew anything about discipline, think again.
The inspiring triathlete and coach at BR Performance Studios opted for a challenge to kickstart the year ahead- and *pheww*… you know what takes place next.
During lockdown, the resilient resident didn’t let this obstacle stop her…
After all, in the face of a crisis one must learn to adapt and that’s exactly what Andersson did. The solution to full lockdowns? Running from one end of her one-bedroom apartment to the other.
Mia completed 366 DAYS of her 10km daily run on December 31, 2020!
Kite Beach was the chosen location to end Andersson’s one-year achievement, with a final run at 7am on December 31, 2020.
When asked by The National what she has plans to take on for a resolution this year, 2021, she says this year will be focused on balance, to continue running but to reduce it in frequency for optimal recovery time.
She also plans to prepare for the 70.3 Ironman World Championship in Taupo 2022.
Big props to you!