The 2021 Fifa Club World Cup Will Be Hosted In The UAE Again And Chelsea Is Playing

It’s official! The rumours are now news because Chelsea will travel to the UAE for FIFA Club World Cup 2021, but it’s actually taking place early 2022.

The tournament was meant to be played in Japan in December but due to the COVID-19 restrictions. There was interest around Qatar and South Africa but ultimately the tournament was decided to take place in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.

The exact date and time have not yet been revealed.

Keep your open in 2022 because Chelsea will be flying to the UAE for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021

The UAE previously hosted the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018

The 2021 tournament will feature Chelsea as well as 5 other continental club champions including Al Jazira, the current UAE champions.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced the news at the world governing body’s council meeting on Wednesday and added that a global summit meeting will take place this to present “to all 211 member nations about the future of football, men’s football, women’s football, youth football, on 20 December.”

The reigning European champions along with Al Ahly of Egypt, Auckland City of New Zealand, and the Adnoc Pro League will contest the event for the second time!

