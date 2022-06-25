The AED 549 Adidas x Ravi Sneaks Are Now Being Resold For AED 22k

Sneakerheads! Still upset about missing out on the SOLD OUT Adidas x Ravi Restaurant sneakers?

It seems that there is still hope, though WAYY above market price.

Residents are reselling Adidas x Ravi shoes

The official price of the sneakers was set at AED 549, and was being sold earlier this week at flagship stores around Dubai. Enthusiastic residents formed large queues from 10 am to secure a pair in tribute to the UAE’s “finest Pakistani restaurant serving traditional cuisine since 1978.”

Now, however, many are reselling the shoes online at prices ranging from AED 22000 to AED 900.

Deal or no deal?

Does this seem like a fair trade to you? Would you buy these nostalgia-inducing shoes for a higher price?

WATCH NOW: Sold Out! Queues Out The Door For The Limited-Edition Adidas x Ravi Restaurant Shoes