The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Received Divided Opinions In The UAE

Farah Makhlouf
By

The Olympics have begun and the world is watching the competition unfold. Spirits are high and everyone is excited to watch greatness! What wasn’t great was the opening ceremony. This performance got more than just raised eyebrows; it received major backlash.

People were quick to share their opinions online of the unexpected performance. So why were people upset? Well, the opening ceremony was performed by many different people including drag queens and transgender people. Everything from the costumes, down to the dances, people criticised it all.

The Olympics opening ceremony was considered blasphemous due to its resemblance to Leonardo da Vinci’s depiction of the ‘Last Supper’

Following the backlash, the Olympic Games ceremony video was deleted. The news was shared by an Emirati citizen who despised the performance like millions of others.

Some were able to appreciate France’s modernism and freedom of expression that was depicted in the opening ceremony

While others believed the performance was blasphemous and absurd

A Dubai entrepreneur even said he did not show the opening ceremony at Players House due to its “degenerate agenda”

