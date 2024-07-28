The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Received Divided Opinions In The UAE

The Olympics have begun and the world is watching the competition unfold. Spirits are high and everyone is excited to watch greatness! What wasn’t great was the opening ceremony. This performance got more than just raised eyebrows; it received major backlash.

People were quick to share their opinions online of the unexpected performance. So why were people upset? Well, the opening ceremony was performed by many different people including drag queens and transgender people. Everything from the costumes, down to the dances, people criticised it all.

The Olympics opening ceremony was considered blasphemous due to its resemblance to Leonardo da Vinci’s depiction of the ‘Last Supper’

Following the backlash, the Olympic Games ceremony video was deleted. The news was shared by an Emirati citizen who despised the performance like millions of others.

بعد انتقادات شديدة وواسعة النطاق حذف فيديو حفل الألعاب الأولمبية. الانسانية تنتصر pic.twitter.com/ZQwa2Ollfc — حبيب الملا (@DrHabibAlMulla) July 28, 2024

Some were able to appreciate France’s modernism and freedom of expression that was depicted in the opening ceremony

قد تكون هذه مشاهد مقرفة لذوق البعض لكن حفل افتتاح #أولمبياد_باريس2024 الذي استمر 3 ساعات كان مدهشا ورائعا وبديعا وركز على قيم العدالة والمساواة والحرية والاخوة وهي من مصادر حيوية المجتمع الفرنسي ومصدر تفوق النموذج الليبرالي والحداثي في الغرب على اي نموذج فكري عالق في الماضي pic.twitter.com/fFBtliM4kS — Abdulkhaleq Abdulla (@Abdulkhaleq_UAE) July 27, 2024

While others believed the performance was blasphemous and absurd

