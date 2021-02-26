The Ruler Of Dubai Stood By And Greeted Riders Of The UAE Tour 2021

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, waved a hello at riders prior to the start of the UAE Tour’s Stage 6 on Friday. The moment was captured in photos and videos, as the sixth stage which is a 165-kilometre long flat course, shortly took commence. The sixth stage will explore Dubai, starting from Deira Islands, to Dubai Creek, passing by Meydan before getting to Jumeirah Road

HH Sheikh Mohammed was spotted waving to the cyclists from the sidelines As you do!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAE Tour (@theuaetourofficial)

The tour started in Abu Dhabi, paddling through different Emirates and are finally cycling through Dubai today The Cycle Tour started off in Deira Island and halting at Palm Jumeirah. The UAE Cycle Tour are paddling through 165km from noon till 4:30pm. The routes have been set and now you’ll know which roads to avoid. The cyclists started off in Deira Island at 12:35pm and finishing off at Palm Jumeirah.

