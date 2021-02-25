د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Huda Kattan Is Slating Filtering Apps That Promote Unrealistic Standards

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Huda Kattan is calling out posts on Instagram which promise the idea of the ‘perfect figure’.

The issue? Promoted posts target women on Instagram showing an original snap of how a girl looks (she looks great!) VS one ‘how she should look’.

The beauty entrepreneur says it’s problematic because the images accentuate parts of the women’s body in an unnatural way. The image is a promotion for an app that lets you edit your photos to alter your appearance, one which puts ‘ridiculous standards in place’. Huda says the apps disturb her and she calls on her 2.2 million followers to hit ‘report’ if they see content like this being promoted on their feed.

Kattan says “There are already problems with the beauty narrative, we don’t need another one”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda)

Huda didn’t hold back

There is NOTHING wrong with looking human!! Your ‘Before’ is beautiful!!

I’ve been in this space for a long time and I’ve felt sooo much pressure myself to edit my pictures and to try to fit into this online idea of the perfect body. Let me tell you, there’s NO SUCH THING AS THE PERFECT BODY or the perfect face. You are beautiful in your own way, do what makes you feel happy and what makes feel beautiful.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda)

Her followers are fully behind her and say this needs more awareness

Huda Kattan is the founder of Huda Beauty and Wishfulskin, she’s based in Dubai and regularly updates her feed with glam shots highlighting her make up brands

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?