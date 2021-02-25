E-Scooter Drivers Are Putting Their Lives At Risk On Dubai Roads

E-scooter drivers are taking their lives into their hands and it has to stop.

I was doing the JLT loop when I first noticed it. People on E-scooters were driving against the flow of traffic so they could reach their Cluster quicker. Smh.

And as soon as you see it once, you’ll spot it all the time.

In October 2020, Dubai introduced a trial e-scooter project, granting permission for e-scooters to operate, but only in designated lanes, not on main roads. So this irresponsible use of E-scooters is worrying for anyone who hopes the trial period will continue, not to mention the drivers who need to avoid them.

Last weekend I saw another perpetrator on Hessa street, (a busy road with up to 5 lanes of traffic a speed limit of 80k) the e-scooter driver was attempting to cross traffic.

An E-scooter driver spotted on Hessa Street