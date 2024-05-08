These Are The Top 10 Shopping Malls That Are Worth Your Buck In Dubai

Dubai is the hub of many things like tech, luxury, food and shopping! It’s winning in all departments but if you want to refresh your closet, Dubai’s shopping malls are the way to go.

Here are the best shopping malls you have to visit in Dubai

10. Dubai Festival Plaza – Jebel Ali Village

While this mall has got it all, it’s the perfect place for a little home refresh. It’s got some major furniture powerhouses including Ikea!

9. Global Village – Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

While this place isn’t really considered to be a mall, it’s got the aspects that make it one, like clothes, decor, furniture, food and gadgets from all over the world. Not to mention, they’ve got one of the best amusement parks in Dubai. BUT make sure they’re open for the season because they close in summer.

8. The Dubai Mall – Downtown Dubai

It’s one of the biggest malls in the country and the world so you’re bound to find what you’re looking for here. They’ve got department stores, luxury fashion houses, restaurants, cafes, a VR experience, an ice rink and so much more. You may also lose your parking slot if you’re visiting so jot it down if you’re driving.

7. Mall of the Emirates – Al Barsha

We’re getting the staple malls out of the way but a must-visit is MOE (that’s what the kids are calling it). It’s got one of the best cinemas, all your favourite clothing stores, restaurants and 2 food courts.

6. Dragon Mart – Al Awir Road towards Hatta

It’s a 2 mall complex and both are just as amazing as the other. It’s the world of China in the heart of Dubai. 1,100 shops, a Novo Cinema, a Geant supermarket and two hotels. It’s got everything you can imagine from clothes to household items.

5. Dubai Outlet Mall – Al Ain – Dubai Road

Imagine your favourite high-end brands for lower prices and all under one roof. That’s Dubai Outlet Mall! It’s got many of your favourite brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Mont Blanc, Adidas, Naomi, and more.

4. Dubai Outlet Village – Jebel Ali

Premium brands for the best prices can be found at this gem of a mall. It’s got the world’s best high-end fashion and lifestyle brands all under one roof, with amazing discounts. And of course a lot of delish restaurants and cafes so you can get a little pick-me-up while you shop.

3. Town Centre Mall – Jumeirah

In the heart of Jumeirah is this small but plentiful mall. Want to paint ceramics? It’s got it. Want to get your hair and nails done? They’ve got it. Massage? Yep. A supermarket? Also yep. Whatever you can think of, it’s got it.

2. Dubai Hills Mall – Al Khail Road

This is the newest in the list but it quickly won some hearts. It’s the go-to for residents of the area and surrounding neighbourhoods because it’s literally got it all.

1. Ibn Battuta Mall – Sheikh Zayed Road

This place has been a favourite for the seasoned shopaholics of Dubai. It’s divided into themes that represent a country or region. It’s stunning to look at and even to shop at. It’s huge and will definitely have the items you’re looking for.