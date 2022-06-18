د . إAEDSRر . س

These Tweets Perfectly Sum Up Safety In Dubai

Although safety may be a privilege in other countries, for Dubai residents it is an everyday affair!

In fact, the Gallup Law and order 2021 index ranked Dubai FIRST globally for ensuring safety while walking out at night.

Be it strict law enforcement, or a kind-hearted community, or both- we’re here for it!

Keep scrolling to see 6 tweets that PERFECTLY sum up why we’re #lovin Dubai!

1. SO safe that we’re kinda spoiled 

2. Women occupying more public spaces- YES PLEASE! 

3. Can’t miss out on the infamous Arab hospitality 

4. The need for speed: lost and found edition 

5. But on a serious note, you should probably lock your cars

6. ‘Nuff said. *mic drop* 

