These Tweets Perfectly Sum Up Safety In Dubai

Although safety may be a privilege in other countries, for Dubai residents it is an everyday affair!

In fact, the Gallup Law and order 2021 index ranked Dubai FIRST globally for ensuring safety while walking out at night.

Be it strict law enforcement, or a kind-hearted community, or both- we’re here for it!

Keep scrolling to see 6 tweets that PERFECTLY sum up why we’re #lovin Dubai!

1. SO safe that we’re kinda spoiled

Forgot my phone in an uber in Dubai and I wasn’t even worried because I knew it would get back to me. And it did. (this has happened a few times by the way).

Went to the gym & it was waiting for me at the reception with my name tagged to it and all. — Moe (@Mochievous) June 16, 2022

2. Women occupying more public spaces- YES PLEASE!

Not sure how Dubai has been able to crack security but this is one aspect many countries have a lot to learn from. I’ve never felt as safe anywhere as I feel in Dubai. 3am solo walks to the beach as a woman without fear. It is really something — Moe (@Mochievous) June 16, 2022

3. Can’t miss out on the infamous Arab hospitality

This!

So true, when I was in Dubai, I felt so safe, walking from my hotel down the road to the beach in the middle of the night.

I felt extremely safe! Met a couple of English speaking Arab guys too, we walked and had fun at the beach together. https://t.co/LlufR5Z26s — TUCFEIR (@HandsomePsycho2) June 17, 2022

4. The need for speed: lost and found edition

Lol I forgot my wallet in a Taxi in Dubai. I didn’t have any details on the taxi driver and no camera captured it. All I did is call the police and it came back to me with everything in place in less than a week. https://t.co/NL8513Jlzt — Marilyn (@Asmaathicc) June 17, 2022

5. But on a serious note, you should probably lock your cars

People don’t lock their cars in Dubai.

That place is so unbelievably safe. — Uncle London (@talesbyJude) June 16, 2022

6. ‘Nuff said. *mic drop*