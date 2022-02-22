TikToker Saif Shawaf Takes His 'Make Me Laugh' Challenge To Dubai And Loses Many AED50

We’ve all come across Saif Shawaf’s videos on TikTok but in case you don’t know the Arab creator, he kicked off his social media career on YouTube, then Vine, and was featured in Nancy Ajram’s music video in 2013.

Now that we’ve covered the bio, he’s currently making it big on TikTok, or at least that’s what his 4.3 million followers would think. His content aims to break stereotypes and show Arabs and Middle-easterners that they can make it in non-traditional careers.

Saif Shawaf is known for challenging strangers to make him laugh, so naturally he brought the challenge to Dubai

Saif Shawaf challenged Lovin Dubai and paid up the AED50

Shawaf is known for his series of Laugh challenges on TikTok, where he roams the streets of Canada and challenges strangers to tell a joke that’ll make him laugh in exchange for $10. Sometimes he asks them to make him cry or cringe but the laugh ones always take the cake.

So naturally, he brought his series cross-continent and took the “AED50 Dirham Make Me Laugh Challenge” to the streets of Dubai. He made his way to Kite Beach and many residents walked away AED50 richer thanks to his challenge.