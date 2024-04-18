WEEKEND HOTLIST: 8 Ways To Embrace The Dubai Sunshine
9. Join a book discussion of Men in the Sun by Palestinian author Ghassan Kanafani
Men In The Sun is an important work of fiction that draws inspiration from real lived experiences of Palestinians living under the occupation. This is an important book that deserves to be spoken about more and the people at Kave have realised it.
Join our book discussion session, this gathering is an opportunity to read or to reread Kanafani’s Men in the Sun and to discuss it collectively. Feel free to read the book in either English or Arabic.
Discussions will be bilingual.
Where? Kave
When? Sunday, April 21
When? 12 pm
Price? AED 80
8. Get unlimited cups of tea for just AED 5 at Dhaba Lane this Sunday ONLY
Dhaba Lane is about to hit you with National Tea Day celebrations on Sunday, April 21, with unlimited servings of its special Gudh (Jaggery) Wali Chai for AED 5 only all day.
Gudh Wali Chai is a Punjab gem that swaps out regular sugar for the luscious, all-natural sweetness of Jaggery (aka Gudh), infusing every sip with a flavour that’s as unique as it is delightful.
Where? All locations across Dubai- JLT, Karama, Garhoud, or Al Nahda
When? Only on Sunday, April 21
7. Join a cake decorating masterclass with The Cake Boutique
The four-hour-long workshop is an intimate masterclass open to ten participants who will get the chance to elevate their baking prowess as they decorate a delicious tiered raspberry sponge cake topped with stunning edible accessories.
Leading the masterclass is Chef Beth Lauren, a British native who has been creating magic at the Waldorf Astoria property for the past two and a half years. Before moving to Dubai, Beth lead her own cake decorating business in the United Kingdom for 12 years but began baking initially with her mother when she was a child.
To reserve your place, please contact dxbwa.mkt@waldorfastoria.com
Where? The Library, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre.
When? April 20 and May 4
Time? 11 am to 3 pm
Price? AED 800 per person
6. End the week on a delicious note with Pizza Di Rocco’s ‘Team Treats’
Send this to your boss! You’ve braved a tough week and now you really do deserve a slice of cheesy joy!
Pizza Di Rocco has launched ‘Team Treats by Pizza Di Rocco’ on its 10th anniversary. This exclusive offering is for companies and groups seeking to end the week on a great note or just celebrate various occasions, and events, and foster team bonding activities.
Team Treats offers three distinct packages: Squad for 10, Club for 20, and Pro for 30 team members, each comprising a delectable assortment of pizzas, side orders, dips, and beverages. The pizzas are freshly prepared and baked to perfection in their handmade cupola-style oven. Topped with premium homemade ingredients, from classic favourites like homemade basil pesto and caramelized onions to fresh 100% Fior di Latte mozzarella or succulent homemade BBQ beef brisket, the pizzas consistently deliver on taste and quality.
To order your slices of celebration or to learn more about Pizza Di Rocco’s offerings, visit www.pizzadirocco.com or order directly via Instagram @pizzadirocco or call 800 ROCCO.
5. The iconic 25hours Hotel is turning 2 and you’re invited to the birthday bash
25hours Hotel brings together the disco house grooves of Love Moves and amapiano beats of Just Love hosted by .just friends – all tuned to the same frequency, to celebrate its second anniversary with the only energy that moves us all: LOVE. Feel the unity and connection in the beats from their courtyard to rooftop, keeping you dancing from sunset till late at night.
Where? 25hours Hotel
When? April 20
Time? 6 pm – 3 am
Price? 200 AED
4. Eastern European tradition meets modernity every Thursday night
Kaspia has launched ‘Zastolie’- an evening of cultural celebration and culinary delight- a testament to Kaspia’s exquisite new era.
Zastolie promises to be a captivating evening where tradition harmonizes with modern and luxurious influences, superb entertainment and excellent food at the core. Beautifully adding to the ambience is the soulful singer, Maria. Guests will lose themselves in her enchanting melodies. As the night unfolds, the DJ will take the reins on the entertainment.
Where? Kaspia, DIFC
When? Every Thursday
Time? 8 pm onwards