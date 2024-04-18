Community

WEEKEND HOTLIST: 8 Ways To Embrace The Dubai Sunshine

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

9. Join a book discussion of Men in the Sun by Palestinian author Ghassan Kanafani

Men In The Sun is an important work of fiction that draws inspiration from real lived experiences of Palestinians living under the occupation. This is an important book that deserves to be spoken about more and the people at Kave have realised it.

Join our book discussion session, this gathering is an opportunity to read or to reread Kanafani’s Men in the Sun and to discuss it collectively. Feel free to read the book in either English or Arabic.

Discussions will be bilingual.

Where? Kave

When? Sunday, April 21

When? 12 pm

Price? AED 80

Book here

 

8. Get unlimited cups of tea for just AED 5 at Dhaba Lane this Sunday ONLY

Dhaba Lane is about to hit you with National Tea Day celebrations on Sunday, April 21, with unlimited servings of its special Gudh (Jaggery) Wali Chai for AED 5 only all day.

Gudh Wali Chai is a Punjab gem that swaps out regular sugar for the luscious, all-natural sweetness of Jaggery (aka Gudh), infusing every sip with a flavour that’s as unique as it is delightful.

Where? All locations across Dubai- JLT, Karama, Garhoud, or Al Nahda

When? Only on Sunday, April 21

7. Join a cake decorating masterclass with The Cake Boutique

The four-hour-long workshop is an intimate masterclass open to ten participants who will get the chance to elevate their baking prowess as they decorate a delicious tiered raspberry sponge cake topped with stunning edible accessories.

Leading the masterclass is Chef Beth Lauren, a British native who has been creating magic at the Waldorf Astoria property for the past two and a half years. Before moving to Dubai, Beth lead her own cake decorating business in the United Kingdom for 12 years but began baking initially with her mother when she was a child.

To reserve your place, please contact dxbwa.mkt@waldorfastoria.com

Where? The Library, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre.

When? April 20 and May 4

Time? 11 am to 3 pm

Price? AED 800 per person

6. End the week on a delicious note with Pizza Di Rocco’s ‘Team Treats’

Send this to your boss! You’ve braved a tough week and now you really do deserve a slice of cheesy joy!

Pizza Di Rocco has launched ‘Team Treats by Pizza Di Rocco’ on its 10th anniversary. This exclusive offering is for companies and groups seeking to end the week on a great note or just celebrate various occasions, and events, and foster team bonding activities.

Team Treats offers three distinct packages: Squad for 10, Club for 20, and Pro for 30 team members, each comprising a delectable assortment of pizzas, side orders, dips, and beverages. The pizzas are freshly prepared and baked to perfection in their handmade cupola-style oven. Topped with premium homemade ingredients, from classic favourites like homemade basil pesto and caramelized onions to fresh 100% Fior di Latte mozzarella or succulent homemade BBQ beef brisket, the pizzas consistently deliver on taste and quality.

To order your slices of celebration or to learn more about Pizza Di Rocco’s offerings, visit www.pizzadirocco.com or order directly via Instagram @pizzadirocco or call 800 ROCCO.

5. The iconic 25hours Hotel is turning 2 and you’re invited to the birthday bash

25hours Hotel brings together the disco house grooves of Love Moves and amapiano beats of Just Love hosted by .just friends – all tuned to the same frequency, to celebrate its second anniversary with the only energy that moves us all: LOVE. Feel the unity and connection in the beats from their courtyard to rooftop, keeping you dancing from sunset till late at night.

Where? 25hours Hotel

When? April 20

Time? 6 pm – 3 am

Price? 200 AED

Book your ticket here!

4. Eastern European tradition meets modernity every Thursday night

Kaspia has launched ‘Zastolie’- an evening of cultural celebration and culinary delight- a testament to Kaspia’s exquisite new era.

Zastolie promises to be a captivating evening where tradition harmonizes with modern and luxurious influences, superb entertainment and excellent food at the core. Beautifully adding to the ambience is the soulful singer, Maria. Guests will lose themselves in her enchanting melodies. As the night unfolds, the DJ will take the reins on the entertainment.

Where? Kaspia, DIFC

When? Every Thursday

Time? 8 pm onwards

3. The largest home and fashion sale of the year is back

The Grand Bazaar Sale – 10 Days of Shopping Delights at DubaiWorld Trade Centre, featuring over 200 brands at the highestdiscount ever. 
Get up to 75% off Crate and Barrel, CB2, All Saints, MCQ and more +5% off with FAB SHARE Card.
Also, stand the chance to WIN 10K SHARE Bonus Points! Shop & Scan your SHARE ID at the Bazaar checkout and enter the draw to become one of two lucky members to win 10k SHARE bonus points.
Where? DWTC, Za’abeel 3 Hall, Nearest Parking Sheikh Rashid parking 
When? Until April 25 ONLY! 
 
Time? 10 am to 9 pm

2. You can’t miss a chance to catch the Dubai Comedy Festival

Get ready to laugh your socks off at Dubai Opera (with a few shows also happening at Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall) from April 12 to April 21! It’s a 10-day festival jam-packed with top local and regional comics, international stars, and live podcast shows that are currently all the rage.

April 18 –

Chinedu Unaka. Tickets here.

Zarna Garg. Tickets here.

Stand Up Bel Masry Vol 2. Tickets here.

April 19-

Mo Gilligan. Tickets here.

Spencer & Vogue. Tickets here.

Stand Up Bel Masry Vol 2. Tickets here.

Alfred Adriaan. Tickets here.

April 20

Anubhav Singh Bassi. Tickets here.

Riaad Mossa. Tickets here.

Emirati Stand Up English edition. Tickets here.

April 21

Bil 3arabi. Tickets here.

Check out the full rundown & locations here!

1. Check out SEVEN- your one-stop for all things wellness

SEVEN is a buzzing lifestyle sanctuary. Much more than a gym, SEVEN is a multi-dimensional venue boasting a plethora of parts that ensure an always vibrant, switched on and connected space. If you’re looking to try something new every day of the week, then you can do so at SEVEN.

  • Experience The Gym – they offer a comprehensive range of facilities and services tailored to meet diverse wellness needs. From cutting-edge fitness
    equipment to personalised wellness strategies and coaching.
  • Take a Class at The Studio– Reformer Pilates, Mat Pilates, Yoga, Stretching and Meditation sessions await.
  • Recharge at The Reset– Experience the invigorating benefits of thermal therapy, bespoke IV drip services, along with body analysis sessions that give you an insight into your overall health.
  • Find Zen at The Spa– The menu includes Madero therapy, Deep Tissue and SEVEN’s Signature Massage
  • Indulge in Healthy Yet Delicious Food at “The Dose by Silvena” – Healthy eating meets exquisite taste under the guidance of world-renowned Chef, Silvena Rowe.
  • Self Care at The Style– Elevate your beauty regimen at The Style, where skilled stylists offer luxurious blowouts, expert manicures, pedicures, and precision brow services.
  • Treat yourself at The Shop– A space that blends the style of an art exhibition, with the warmth of a boutique. With coveted Bearbrick and Kaws figures to the most sought-after Dyson hair products. Justin Beiber’s Drew House range takes pride of place alongside items from the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Where? Al Quoz

