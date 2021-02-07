All Parties And Gatherings To Be Banned In Abu Dhabi With Immediate Effect

Abu Dhabi bans parties! New and more strict COVID-19 restrictions have been announced in the capital, in a bid to contain the spread of the novel virus.

Firstly, the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has closed all movie theatres and prohibited parties and house gatherings while limiting the number of people allowed to attend marriage ceremonies and family gatherings to 10; and 20 for funerals and mourning services.

The NCEMA has further reduced the operating capacity of commercial economic and tourism activities, with immediate effect.

Shopping malls to operate at 40% capacity

Gyms, private beaches and swimming pools reduced to 50%

Restos, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches and parks are reduced to 60% capacity

Taxis will operate at 45% capacity and buses at 75%

