All Parties And Gatherings To Be Banned In Abu Dhabi With Immediate Effect
Abu Dhabi bans parties! New and more strict COVID-19 restrictions have been announced in the capital, in a bid to contain the spread of the novel virus.
Firstly, the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has closed all movie theatres and prohibited parties and house gatherings while limiting the number of people allowed to attend marriage ceremonies and family gatherings to 10; and 20 for funerals and mourning services.
The NCEMA has further reduced the operating capacity of commercial economic and tourism activities, with immediate effect.
- Shopping malls to operate at 40% capacity
- Gyms, private beaches and swimming pools reduced to 50%
- Restos, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches and parks are reduced to 60% capacity
- Taxis will operate at 45% capacity and buses at 75%
Abu Dhabi bans parties with immediate effect
Authorities will carry out intensified inspections to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures
UAE authorities are reminding all visitors and residents in the country to wear their face mask when in public at ALL TIMES.
Those who fail to comply with the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations will be subject to face a penalty of AED3,000.
