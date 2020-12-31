Dubai Mall's Fast Food Restaurants Hike Their Prices To Over AED 2000 Per SEAT For NYE

It is HERE. It’s FINALLY NYE2021 and everyone in Dubai is sooo ready to get into the new year. And of course, when in Dubai, you must celebrate NYE king size!

So it’s no surprise that some restos in Dubai Mall are hiking up their prices to an incredible level. But with the pandemic in the picture, all these restos have the added task of maintaining proper safety this year.

Unlimited burgers for AED 1500 at Five Guys

Despite the pandemic, the fireworks show at The Burj Khalifa will go on as per usual. Safety has been prioritised EVERYWHERE with street makeovers and closures. But the restos in Dubai are doing everything to give you the best views of the fireworks.

Five Guys at The Dubai Mall is ready to serve you UNLIMITED burgers, fries, and bevvies for nearly AED1500 from 8pm to 1am. What else do you get besides the feast? A breathtaking view of the fountain and the fireworks.