Dubai Mall's Fast Food Restaurants Hike Their Prices To Over AED 2000 Per SEAT For NYE
It is HERE. It’s FINALLY NYE2021 and everyone in Dubai is sooo ready to get into the new year. And of course, when in Dubai, you must celebrate NYE king size!
So it’s no surprise that some restos in Dubai Mall are hiking up their prices to an incredible level. But with the pandemic in the picture, all these restos have the added task of maintaining proper safety this year.
Unlimited burgers for AED 1500 at Five Guys
Despite the pandemic, the fireworks show at The Burj Khalifa will go on as per usual. Safety has been prioritised EVERYWHERE with street makeovers and closures. But the restos in Dubai are doing everything to give you the best views of the fireworks.
Five Guys at The Dubai Mall is ready to serve you UNLIMITED burgers, fries, and bevvies for nearly AED1500 from 8pm to 1am. What else do you get besides the feast? A breathtaking view of the fountain and the fireworks.
Fireworks with a side of AED 2500
Five Guys aren’t the only ones upping their game. Everyone’s fav Canadian coffee guys at Tim Hortons have hiked up their prices for AED 2500 for outdoor seating while indoor seating will cost AED 2000.
Don’t worry, there’s more than just coffee on the menu for AED 2500! You get a whole four-course meal that includes soup and desserts and of course the lovely view of the fireworks show.
A great NYE seat at the Din Tai Fung for AED 2000 per person
Grab an outdoor seat at the newly opened branch of Din Tai Fun at the ground level of The Dubai Mall. They’ve got great terrace seating that gives you an entire view of the fireworks.
Get yourself some zingers for AED 1000
Your fav ‘finger lickin’ good’ food ALSO has been converted into NYE packages. For AED 1000 per seat, KFC has rolled out a set menu for all their guests with some free-flowing bevvies AND desserts. Needless to say this also comes with the gorg view of the fireworks.