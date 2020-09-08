Get FREE Covid-19 Tests At This Dubai Hotel

Ooohh, Atlantis, The Palm is offering FREE COVID-19 tests, BUT there’s a big catch.

The iconic property on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is offering the pricey tests (which currently average AED370) to international guests only and if your stay is longer than five nights.

The test centre is set-up on site, meaning guests won’t have to leave the hotel, you can even take the test from your room and results will be available within 24 hours.

There are strict guidelines in place for international travel and anyone flying from Dubai must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of departure. The hotel hopes this additional benefit for international travellers will encourage more visitors to the resort.

Handy info… for foreign travellers