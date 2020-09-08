Coronavirus
Get FREE Covid-19 Tests At This Dubai Hotel
Ooohh, Atlantis, The Palm is offering FREE COVID-19 tests, BUT there’s a big catch.
The iconic property on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is offering the pricey tests (which currently average AED370) to international guests only and if your stay is longer than five nights.
The test centre is set-up on site, meaning guests won’t have to leave the hotel, you can even take the test from your room and results will be available within 24 hours.
There are strict guidelines in place for international travel and anyone flying from Dubai must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of departure. The hotel hopes this additional benefit for international travellers will encourage more visitors to the resort.
Handy info… for foreign travellers
With many flight routes up in the air operating once more, travel restrictions are tight and you can only enter and leave Dubai if you present a negative COVID-19 test
The latest information via Emirates is as follows
“All passengers travelling to or connecting through Dubai must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate to be accepted on the flight. The certificate must be for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure. Other test certificates including antibody tests and home testing kits are not accepted in Dubai. Bring an official, printed certificate – SMS and digital certificates are not accepted. Check this list of authorised laboratories around the world to find out where to get your COVID-19 PCR test.”
