Abu Dhabi Restricts Entry: ‘Green Pass’ Mandatory For All Residents

The committee clarified that these procedures complement existing and approved procedures for activities in vital sectors and apply to those aged 16 years and above

Who gets the green pass?

Category 1: For those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

Category 2: For those who have received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for 14 days.

Category 3: For those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 4: For those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for three days.

Category 5: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 6: For those unvaccinated and do not have vaccine exemption, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for three days.

For all categories, the Alhosn status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends. The status will turn red when the test result is positive and usual approved procedures will need to be followed.