The UAE Suspends Flights From Three African Countries

More and more travel restrictions have been implemented to control the spread of COVID-19. Countries with high infection rates have had flights suspended. The UAE has announced the suspension of flights coming from 3 African countries.

The travel restrictions will come into effect from 11:59 PM on Friday, June 11.

Flights from Zambia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are banned from entry to the UAE