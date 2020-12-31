Announcements
HH Sheikh Mohammed's Chilling 2020 Recap Video Is Nothing Short Of A Netflix Trailer
We are living in historic times. From a pandemic and natural disasters to historic peace treaties and rocket launches, 2020 has been a whirlwind and how.
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to social media to share a spine-chilling 2020 recap video that will give you NEXT-LEVEL goosebumps.
Along with the 2 minute & 48-second video that could very well pass as a Netflix documentary trailer, HH Sheikh Mohammed added that 2020 was a year of challenges and the UAE has proved to be one of the strongest countries.
And right he is! This was no easy year for humanity as a whole but we managed to battle right through it, thanks to effective leadership guiding us through these uncertain times. The UAE went from strength to strength and pulled all stops to ensure the country bounced back stronger than ever.
Watch 2020 from the eyes of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed!
The Ruler of Dubai further added that the year showed the true meaning of the principles that UAE believes in as a nation
The year united us with our families and showed us that health comes before politics and economics. It taught us that our youth are capable of reaching the skies