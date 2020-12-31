HH Sheikh Mohammed's Chilling 2020 Recap Video Is Nothing Short Of A Netflix Trailer

We are living in historic times. From a pandemic and natural disasters to historic peace treaties and rocket launches, 2020 has been a whirlwind and how.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to social media to share a spine-chilling 2020 recap video that will give you NEXT-LEVEL goosebumps.

Along with the 2 minute & 48-second video that could very well pass as a Netflix documentary trailer, HH Sheikh Mohammed added that 2020 was a year of challenges and the UAE has proved to be one of the strongest countries.

And right he is! This was no easy year for humanity as a whole but we managed to battle right through it, thanks to effective leadership guiding us through these uncertain times. The UAE went from strength to strength and pulled all stops to ensure the country bounced back stronger than ever.