This Viral Photo Of A Newborn Taken With A Dubai-Based Doc Is All Of Us Through COVID

Coronavirus is still very much out there and all of us want our normal lives back ASAP – without the masks, social distancing, all of that. We’re all living with some form of uncertainty and it can get a bit frustrating from time to time. And it’s not just the adults who are completely done with the much-needed (but difficult) restrictive measures. This photo of a newborn has gone viral because he seems to be pulling away the mask from the doctor who just delivered him

The photo was posted by Dr. Samer Cheaib (@dr.samercheaib), who is an obstetrician-gynecologist in the UAE. Ever since Dr. Cheaib posted the photo, there have been a bunch of shares and positive reactions to it. Some people are even seeing it as a “sign” for a better future

Many can relate to this newborn and are calling it a “message” from the cute little angel