"No Deaths Related To COVID-19" - Abu Dhabi Vaccination Study

Abu Dhabi Study Confirmed NO COVID Deaths After Vaccination A UAE study confirms that there are zero deaths after two doses of the vaccination and 95% less likely admission to the ICU, the same study by Abu Dhabi Health Centre confirmed that immunity is not guaranteed after vaccination and infection may lead to long-term health complications Abu Dhabi Health centre conducted a study that found a significant decrease in the rate of COVID-19 infection after receiving a second vaccine dose, and affirmed that in the event of an infection, a patient has mild symptoms & does not require admission to hospital or ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Vaccination prevents hospitalisation in 93% of cases and “no deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in patients who received all doses required”

Immunity is not guaranteed after vaccination and infection may lead to long-term health complications The study stated that immunity against Covid-19 is best achieved through vaccination and adhering to precautionary measures, and is multifaceted and not limited to the presence of antibodies. The study also found that immunity is not guaranteed after infection. The risk of contracting COVID-19 increases as the virus mutates, and that the chances of the virus mutating increase with its spread. There is also a possibility that the infection may lead to long-term health complications. The study explained that ‘post-Covid-19 syndrome’ may affect some senior citizens, people with chronic diseases, and even healthy individuals. Complications include damage to multiple organs, blood clots, and other complications that may require long-term medical attention.