The HUB For K-Pop Fans: 'Power' By EXO Plays Loud & Proud During The Fountain Show At Downtown Dubai 

This is no fresh news, but fans are being reminded that Downtown Dubai is THE HUB for all things K-Pop.

From the Burj Khalifa dazzling in tribute for V aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday to the Dubai Fountain dancing to the tunes of Korean group’s EXO.

EXO stans were thrilled to hear Power by EXO playing loud and proud at the Dubai Fountain on the second day of 2021. Honestly such a flex for this whole army of a fandom.

Power by the Korean boyband is a special number from The Dubai Fountain’s repertoire of renowned melodies and… has clearly joined the list for the long run!