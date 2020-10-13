Russia To Officially Test Out Phase 3 Of 'Sputnik V' COVID-Vaccine Trials Here In The UAE

The phase III trials for the much-awaited and talked about Russian developed COVID-19 vaccine, called Sputnik V will be hosted right here in the UAE.

The clinical trials will be conducted in the capital by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), under the supervision of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), with medical protocols handled by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA.

Developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, phase III trials for Sputnik V will be held in the UAE and elsewhere globally.

The UAE has been chosen as a host for the phase three of Sputnik V because of the country’s diversity and advanced laboratories as well as COVID-battling technology.

Conducted in line with the highest international standards, volunteers for the UAE trial will be medically supervised for 90 days after taking the vaccine