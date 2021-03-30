This Study Revealed That 98% Of UAE Residents Are Happy With How The Pandemic Was Handled

Things were drastically different a year ago. Memories will start to pop up on your phone any minute because last year in the UAE, the pandemic was an all-too-real crisis. The Ministry of Community Development conducted a study to measure the impact COVID-19 has had on society. Also Read:COVID Updates: People Not Wearing Masks Is One Of Top COVID Violations The study showed that 98% of UAE residents were happy with how the UAE government handled the pandemic and made them feel reassured

We had curfews, we had full lock-downs, we had the whole shebang. The UAE government always updated the public with the latest news to limit the panic. 96% of respondents stated that the UAE were “exceptional” in that they would compensate the impacted groups, and supported all size enterprises. 98% were happy with the UAE’s procedure towards remote work and in supporting community members. While many were wishing to quarantine with their friends or even alone, officials state that the precautionary measures happened to increase family and community solidarity. The study revealed that the UAE positively contributed to enhancing family cohesion by 97%

In today’s COVID media briefing, officials stated that while there were hurdles as an effect of the pandemic, but happiness was never compromised Virtual and party-less weddings became a norm in society. It just goes to show that such events, while not typical, could be just as joyful and still follow precautionary measures.

