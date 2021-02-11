COVID Updates: People Not Wearing Masks Is One Of Top COVID Violations

The latest COVID updates in the UAE…

Last night, there was a special COVID updates media briefing which included updates from health, economy, society and government sectors.

There was a resounding positive theme, with the government announcement free meals for families, highlighting the incredible vaccination drive, announcing at-home tests for the elderly and stating the high volume of COVID violaters who have been apprehended since the beginning of the year.

The COVID updates focused on 4 key sectors and all the details can be found here…