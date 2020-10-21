د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

The UAE Government Held A COVID Briefing Last Night Amid Rising Global Numbers

On Tuesday, the UAE government held a press briefing in which they highlighted the latest COVID updates in the UAE.

Noting the recent rise in cases, authorities stated this is natural and a predicted result based on the global pattern, as a result of the gradual return to normal life. 

They compared this week and last week’s numbers, saying the total number of recoveries increased to about 10,000 cases, with a total of 22 deaths, making the mortality rate 0.4%, which is one of the lowest in the world.

The rate of positive cases of total testing is low in comparison with nearby countries

Recoveries are increasing and our death rate remains low

Everyone needs to take responsibility

Contact tracing is crucial to curbing the spread

