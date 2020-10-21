The UAE Government Held A COVID Briefing Last Night Amid Rising Global Numbers

On Tuesday, the UAE government held a press briefing in which they highlighted the latest COVID updates in the UAE.

Noting the recent rise in cases, authorities stated this is natural and a predicted result based on the global pattern, as a result of the gradual return to normal life.

They compared this week and last week’s numbers, saying the total number of recoveries increased to about 10,000 cases, with a total of 22 deaths, making the mortality rate 0.4%, which is one of the lowest in the world.