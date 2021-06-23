Coronavirus
Uber Is Giving Free Rides To Vaccine Centres In Dubai And Abu Dhabi
The UAE administered over 14 million doses of vaccines to date. 104,184 doses of the COVID19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours! These are all fantastic numbers but the last step is also super important. Uber is jumping on the bandwagon and offering FREE rides to people going to get the jab in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
As part of the UAE’s immunisation drive to contain the spread of the virus, Uber is offering 2 free rides of up to AED60 each to and from public vaccination centres. You could get the two rides in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
You can avail both Uber rides from June 22 to July 31 to any vaccination centres
Uber will take you to and from the 97 vaccine centres across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
We applaud the government’s efforts to vaccinate the community and we would like to do our part to support these efforts.
Rifad Mahasneh, Uber General Manager in the UAE said.
This is not the first initiative Uber takes to curb the spread of the virus. Uber Medics was an initiative aimed to provide healthcare workers with discounted trips to and from their workplace and more.
Here’s the step by step guide on how you can claim your ride:
Step 1: Click on URL link received through Uber Channel communication (SMS and Email)
Step 2: Tap on ‘Accept voucher’
Step 3: Voucher details will appear (expiration date, restricted geos list, etc)
Step 4: Voucher will appear on Wallet
Step 5: Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for. Remember, the trip must start or end at the vaccination centers listed.