Uber Is Giving Free Rides To Vaccine Centres In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

The UAE administered over 14 million doses of vaccines to date. 104,184 doses of the COVID19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours! These are all fantastic numbers but the last step is also super important. Uber is jumping on the bandwagon and offering FREE rides to people going to get the jab in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

As part of the UAE’s immunisation drive to contain the spread of the virus, Uber is offering 2 free rides of up to AED60 each to and from public vaccination centres. You could get the two rides in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

You can avail both Uber rides from June 22 to July 31 to any vaccination centres