These UAE Companies Are Offering The Vaccine At Their Offices For Staff

The UAE is ahead of the game for vaccination distribution. We are the TOP country in the world for daily vaccination distribution and we are top 5 for overall distribution. The government is urging residents to take the vaccine, and it’s incredible to see local companies championing the same cause, urging the public to put health as a priority and to take the vaccine. Well done to Emaar, Chalhoub, DAMAC, Emirates… The who’s who of BIG UAE companies are ensuring their employees, (and in some cases, their families) get the vaccine.

No surprises for guessing Emirates was one of the first to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme for its UAE workforce Cabin Crew, Flight Deck and other operationally focused roles at the frontline are the priority.

Hundreds of DAMAC employees have grabbed the opportunity to take the vaccine

The Chalhoub Group made it possible for their employees (plus spouse) take the vaccine on office grounds

#Vaccinated

We are a step closer to tackling COVID-19 together with the vaccination drive for our people. The wellbeing of our people is one of our top priorities and we’re dedicated to raise awareness of the importance of taking ownership of one’s wellbeing.

#WeAreChalhoub pic.twitter.com/50yeBegNlL — Chalhoub Group (@ChalhoubGroup) January 28, 2021

Emaar vaccinated over 5,000 of its employees, their family members and those employed by Emaar’s entities in five days

Al Adil Trading, a supermarket with 850 employees has also championed the vaccine