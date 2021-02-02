What You Need To Know From Today's COVID Briefing Since The New Regulations

The COVID-19 precautionary guidelines have become stricter as a result of the recent peak in positive cases. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held the government media briefing today and have new updates

The total number of tests done in the UAE exceed 26 million In relation to the current estimated population of 9.8 million, the number of COVID tests done, are vastly higher. NCEMA also mentioned that the number of those who tested positive from the total number of tests done, the UAE is one of the lowest regionally and globally.

With tremendous efforts, the vaccines are now in high demand The aim is for 50% of the population to receive the vaccination before the end of the first quarter of 2021. Currently, 1.26% of the population received the vaccination, making the UAE the second country in the world to do so, according to Our World In Data. The total number of vaccinations administered so far are over 3.5 million, according to NCEMA.

There are 120 vaccination centres across the UAE Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, visited 3 centres last week. He is urging the public to take the vaccine to ensure their safety and contribute to the UAE’s recovery plan. We thank all those who have taken the initiative to get the vaccine, which is available in 120 centres across Dubai. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and adhere to precautionary measures. The vaccine is available free of charge to all Dubai citizens and residents. Sheikh Mansoor, said in a tweet.

Today, I visited several Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai. We remain committed to taking all the necessary steps to control this pandemic and ensure our community’s safety. The joint efforts and teamwork of local and federal authorities is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/tq94tjPpct — Mansoor bin Mohammed (@sheikhmansoor) January 17, 2021