The UAE Federal Youth Authority Are Asking The Youth To Prioritise Physical AND Mental Health

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held the weekly COVID media briefing on Tuesday April, 13 and of course there’s news! H.E. Saeed Al Nazari, the Director General of the Federal Youth Authority in the UAE is reminding the youth of their importance in battling the pandemic, starting with the vaccine. Also Read: Abu Dhabi Ranks FIRST In The World For Its Handling Of The COVID Pandemic The UAE Federal Youth Authority are reminding the youths to get the vaccine to “break the chain of infection”

H.E. Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority: We call on our youth to vaccinate, which will have a positive effect on society by breaking the chain of infection, and maintaining UAE’s achievements in combating #Covid19.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 13, 2021

The youth are “armed with Zayed’s values” and have the strength in supporting the UAE in managing the pandemic. They make-up a major factor in handling the pandemic, & are the social group backed by knowledge, training & skills necessary to face challenges. NCEMA shared. It’s important that the youth are engaged in activities and events to develop their fullest potential, which is why the authority provided over 500 remote activities. They collaborated with 190 government and private sector entities to help more than 30,000 young men and women. The authority realizes the importance of young adults of the country and the role they play; hence they have provided 100 ways in which they can invest their energy from the safety of their own home. We’re talking development programs, competitions, business incubators, and scholarships.

Federal Youth Authority: We have collected our different initiatives in one platform enabling every young man & woman to benefit and invest in themselves.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 13, 2021

The Federal Youth Authority recognize the importance of mental health and encourage youths to prioritise it The authority have a mental health platform that can possibly benefit the youth during these unprecedented times. They are highly encouraging the youngsters to adopt beneficial daily habits to promote better mental health. Some of the advise they shared was to find the time to communicate with family members, organize daily tasks, and communicate with specialists in the field pf psychology.

Federal Youth Authority: We call on youth to adopt habits that may promotes mental health, like allocating some time daily to communicate with family, organizing tasks and priorities and communicating with specialist in the field of Psychology.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 13, 2021