11 Snaps From Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 That Prove Residents Are Already Smashing It!

Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 – From October 30 to November 28

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is no easy feat, yet so many dedicated residents are partaking in this challenge and looking great while doing so. Hitting milestones, getting their 30 in each day, these people are our inspiration. The free workouts are plenty so be sure to check out the site to join in!

Check out these inspiring residents partaking in the Dubai Fitness Challenge

ZENNNN by the beach

Free yoga class!! Where’s the sign up sheet?

Children taking on the challenge are our inspiration

Book the Emirates NBD Kids Camp, it’s perfect for the little ones looking to exercise their energy positively!

A family that cycles together, wins together

Book to join the ENBD cycle hub.

Get those GAINS at those free workout classes

Join the classes at no cost.

30 mins sure do pass fast when you’re playing football on the beach

Look for DP World Free Play Zone to book your football court.

Cycle the city

First time ever Dubai Ride where you and your family can cycle the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard… For FREE

Weekends are reserved for the gym

Free gym access on the weekends? Yes please.

Include water sports in your daily 30

Find Aquapark to join the water obstacle course

