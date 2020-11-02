Dubai Fitness Challenge
8 Epic Fitness Offers ONLY Open To People Doing The Dubai Fitness Challenge
Love a good deal! This year, Dubai Fiteness Challenge is going BIG, giving away heaps of free stuff to anyone who registers! You’ll get access to discounts, free fitness classes, gym accesses, healthy treats, wellbeing products and SO MUCH MORE. We’ve rounded up a couple of goodies, but check out the site for the huge range of discounts!
Register to become a DFC member and access the world of DEALS to better complete the 30×30 challenge ahead
Some deals to look forward to:
8. TEPfactor, JBR
21 challenges carefully curated to test your patience, fitness, logic, and skill. Grab some friends and head on over to JBR for a free 30 minute challenging competition. Offer is valid until November, 28
- Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM
- TEPfactor in JBR
- Mention offer when booking and present DFC app
- minimum 2 players per booking
7. drnutrition, Dubai
Buy one get one free on selected items at drnutrition, in addition to 70% off on selected items such as nutrition products, supplements and healthy foods. Both offers are valid until November, 28
6. Movenpick Hotel Apartments, Downtown Dubai
Enjoy 40% off on all treatments at Onsen Spa in the Movenpick Hotel Apartments in Downtown Dubai. Book in advance to gain free access to the hotel gym, sauna and swimming pool. The offer is valid until November, 28
- Spa operates from 10AM – 10PM
- advance reservation required
- promo is not valid in conjunction with any other promo and discount
5. Burjeel Hospital, Al Quoz
VPS healthcare and Burjeel Hospital are offering DFC registered members a free nutritional consultation. The consultation will assess your dietary patterns, body fat percentage, body composition analysis to give meal planning and nutritional recommendations. Valid until November, 30
- Book appointment in advance
4. adidas, Dubai
Adidas is offering exclusive discounts online and in-store for DFC members.
Triple Black offer: 25% off on select styles from November, 1 – 8 (online only)
Singles Day: Buy 1, get 1 free on select products from November, 11 – 14 (online only)
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: From November, 20 – 30 (online + in select stores)
3. Zen Yoga, Dubai
Get 50% off one month for yoga and pilates mat classes. The offer is also an unlimited package and begins November, 1 and concludes November, 30. Enjoy the classes from any of the 3 studios.
2. GFX, Business Bay
Buy one month, get the second month free on unlimited group fitness classes for AED1,050. There are 150+ live and virtual group classes to choose from – including yoga, zumba, HIIT, BodyPump and more. Your chance to purchase the membership ends November, 28
1. Fitness 360, Dubai
Fitness 360 are offering a one week free access to any of their locations PLUS a complimentary BMI check! Redeem offer at any time before November, 28