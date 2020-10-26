The Entire City Is Turning Into A Citywide Track For Dubai Fitness Challenge

The world may be your oyster but on the 27th of November, the city will turn into your very own running track. Mark your calendars for the first time ever Dubai Run and join the fitness movement brought to you by the Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

They’re led by some of the region’s leading professional coaches and athletes so rest assured you’re in good hands. These programs are curated to mentor and prepare you for your run.

The Dubai Run 2020 marks another milestone in achieving this ambition, calling upon all citizens, residents and visitors to unite in spirit and boost their collective physical activity.

People of all ages and fitness abilities are encouraged to put their best foot forward

Dubai Run is partnering with Dubai Cares and fundraising campaign Education Uninterrupted, both in efforts of supporting students whose lives have been impacted by this year’s challenges with Covid-19.

Grab your sneakers and sweatbands, meet your family and friends and kickstart the running journey you’ve always wanted to tackle.

Registration is now open. click to run