Dubai Fitness Challenge
The Entire City Is Turning Into A Citywide Track For Dubai Fitness Challenge
The world may be your oyster but on the 27th of November, the city will turn into your very own running track. Mark your calendars for the first time ever Dubai Run and join the fitness movement brought to you by the Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
From Jebel Ali to Jumeirah or Downtown to Dubai Creek, the track route and timings are up to you
Whether you’re aiming for a 1km sprint, 5km jog or planning to take on the entire city, Dubai Run will help you reach your goal with six different 28-day training programs
They’re led by some of the region’s leading professional coaches and athletes so rest assured you’re in good hands. These programs are curated to mentor and prepare you for your run.
The Dubai Run is another Dubai milestone
The Dubai Run 2020 marks another milestone in achieving this ambition, calling upon all citizens, residents and visitors to unite in spirit and boost their collective physical activity.
His Excellency Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council
People of all ages and fitness abilities are encouraged to put their best foot forward
Dubai Run is partnering with Dubai Cares and fundraising campaign Education Uninterrupted, both in efforts of supporting students whose lives have been impacted by this year’s challenges with Covid-19.
Grab your sneakers and sweatbands, meet your family and friends and kickstart the running journey you’ve always wanted to tackle.