Team Angel Wolf Are Taking On A HUGE Challenge This November And It's Time To Dust Off Your Runners And Take Part

Get your workout done early in the day with Team Angel Wolf to accomplish your 30×30 Dubai Fitness Challenge. Join the duo Nick and Rio as they take on triathlon challenges everyday at 6AM. You may join in on all or some of the triathlon activities or show your support in cheers! Starting with swim and ending with run, the sequence will repeat everyday until the end of November. Support or join in on the goals of Nick and Rio as they aim to Swim, Bike and Run all throughout the challenge Just remember to abide by all UAE safety guidelines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Angel Wolf (@teamangelwolf) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

Swim some laps, cycle in the desert and run to the finish line Nick’s goal is to swim 1,500m, as he pulls Rio in the kayak attached behind. Join the laps at Kite Beach at 6AM to get your fitness 30 minutes going. As for cycling, Nick is aiming to cycle 40kms in Al Qudra desert, pulling Rio in the bike attachment. You too can grab your bike and meet the team at Al Qudra desert. Not to worry, cycle at your own speed and distance. Nick’s running challenge is to run 10kms while pushing Rio on his cycle chair. Accompany Nick and Rio to the finish line at Kite Beach and don’t forget your bottle of water!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Angel Wolf (@teamangelwolf) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT