14 Events To Look Forward To During The Dubai Shopping Festival

If you’re an OG Dubai kid you know that the Dubai Shopping Festival is a celebration we all look forward to. It’s the city’s gift to us this festive season and this list is going to tell you why.

Keep scrolling to read why you need to be all hyped up about the Dubai Shopping Festival!

14. Mohamed Hamaki and Ahmed Saad will be performing live

This event will set the tone for the entire festival!

You can look forward to this fun festive concert by the award-winning Mohamed Hamaki and superstar Ahmed Saad, who have a bouquet of smashing hits

Tickets will be sold on cola-cola-arena.com and dubaicalendar.com

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? December 16

13. Fireworks, fireworks, fireworks!

The city is obviously going all out to mark this wonderful occasion!

The opening night fireworks are one of the most anticipated aspects of the Dubai Shopping Festival. This year, the skies are all set to light up across 7 different locations.

Where? The Beach, JBR Opposite JBR & Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Al Seef, Dubai Creek & Dubai Festival City Mall.

When? December 15

Time? DSF Opening Weekend fireworks – 15 December – Al Seef, Dubai Frame, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR – 9 pm

Regular Programming

16-25 December 2022 – The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters – 9:30 pm

26-30 December 2022 – Al Seef – 8:30 pm

New Year’s Eve – Al Seef, Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR – 11:59 pm

New Year’s Day 2023 – Al Seef – 8:30 pm

2-8 January 2023 – Dubai Festival City Mall – 9 pm

9-15 January 2023 – Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR – 8:30 pm

16-22 January 2023 – Dubai Festival City Mall – 9 pm

12. You can WIN big at DSF

Introducing DSF Lucky Receipt, your big chance to win big with DSF… With a total of 110 winners, everyone has a chance! And with prizes including TVs, iPhone 14, jewellery, and more, this is a draw you know you wanna win.

How to play? Spend AED500 in the 10 participating brands for a chance to be the daily Lucky Receipt winner. 10 prizes to be won each day, over 11 days.

Winners will be announced on @styledbydubai. Get involved!

11. The longest-running drone light show in the MENA region

Dubai Shopping Festival has collaborated with The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters to host the longest-running drone light show in the Middle East and Africa this DSF!

That’s 46 non-stop days of light shows by the most advanced 3D drone technology, twice every night!

When? December 15 to January 29 | Laser show- December 23, 24; January 13,14, 27, 28

Time? 7 pm and 10 pm | December 18 – 6:45 pm

10. Spend AED300 at Dubai Festival City Mall to win AED 1,000,000 in cash

What would you buy with AED 1,000,000 in cash? With the DSF Greatest Deal of the Year you can find out exactly that. Shop unbeatable deals at your favourite brands or eat out in one of many incredible dining outposts at Dubai Festival City Mall… and when you spend a minimum of AED 300, you can enter the prize draw. Even your spend on entertainment experiences gets you into the prize draw. With so much to shop, eat and do at the waterfront destination you’ll find it easy to hit the minimum spend threshold.

While submitting receipts, take a moment to experience the stunning IMAGINE show which offers a family-friendly experience suitable for all plus enjoy the fun games, out and more exciting activities.

From designer shops to delightful cuisines, entertainment experiences, and everything in between, what better way to spend this DSF than at Dubai Festival City Mall and to be rewarded with Greatest Deal to start the New Year.

Double your chances to win by downloading the Blue Rewards app.

9. Become a SHARE Millionaire this DSF

Majid Al Futtaim’s biggest shopping malls in Dubai – Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Malls in Dubai – are offering 6 lucky customers the chance to become a SHARE MILLIONAIRE. A total of 6 million SHARE points will be given away in addition to hosting fantastic activations and entertainment.

Each winner has the equivalent of AED 100,000 in SHARE points to spend in stores across participating malls in Dubai.

To enter the prize draw, customers can either use the SHARE wallet or scan their shopping receipts through the app. To start enjoying the benefits of the programme and get the chance to become winners, customers need to download the SHARE app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

8. The city is all decked up

A stunning visual treat, the city is all bright and happy during the DSF. Keep your eyes peeled for the fun DSF bag installation around the city. Not to mention all the fancy light and decor all around- fences, footbridges, light poles- everywhere!

7. Win AED 50,000 in points every week with DSF Golden Tickit

Tickit is a first-of-its-kind rewards programme where you can easily earn and redeem points and this year. Thanks to a new DSF collab, new members who link any Visa or Mastercard issued from the UAE can now enter weekly draws and win 50,000 Tickit points. With 350,000 points being given away across seven weeks, sign up now and you could win big prizes. Plus, you can earn double or triple the points across key program partners as well as daily prizes which include passes to Dubai Parks & Resorts, Roxy Cinema tickets, dining experiences and much more.

The points can be used at the UAE’s largest attractions and entertainment offerings, leading theme parks, dining and hospitality, online and instore shopping, transport and more.

Every new Tickit member who signs up between 15 December 2022 and 29 January 2023 with a linked Visa or Mastercard (issued from the UAE) and spends as little as AED 100 will enter a weekly draw to win 50,000 Tickit points – equivalent to AED 50,000.

Download the Tickit app from the App on Store or Google Play.

6. Six of the BIGGEST artists will be doing live performances

As part of the World Tennis League, some sensational artists are coming to Dubai for the greatest show on court!

December 19- Tiësto | December 20- Wizkid

December 21- Ne Yo | December 22- Deadmau5

December 23- Mohamed Ramadan | December 24- Armin Van Buuren

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Tickets start as low as AED 199, book yours here!

5. City Walk transforms into an outdoor exhibition with some mind-blowing light art

10 unique artistic and interactive installations by 10 international artists from around the world are coming to Dubai this DSF in a series called ‘Dubai Lights’!

Dubai Lights – “The Spark Within” celebrates the power, resilience and positivity of light and sound as a symbol of connection between people, places and nature. This year’s festival is a beacon of anticipation for what the world has become and will be in the future, which is translated through these carefully selected works of light art.

When? December 15 to Jan 29

Where? City Walk 2

4. Dubai turns into a beautiful symphony with the ever-dreamy Sky Castle by Eness

Sky Castle is a dreamy, interactive sound and light installation, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches that span in a colourful symphony across public space.

Move through the arches and let your movement power the melodic xylophone soundscape that will create colour changes in each arch. As more people join, the intensity creates a lush, orchestral piece that is different every night as it responds to crowd flow and fluctuations!

Where? Dubai Design District

When? December 15 to Jan 29

3. The Dubai Opera is bringing in only the best of the best

Two acts to look forward to:

Acclaimed Moscow-based ballet La Classique is bringing the famous story of The Nutcracker. Be swept away the dancers’ graceful moves and beautiful costumes this festive season! Tickets start at AED 250.

And The ‘Caesar of Arabic Songs,’ Kadim Al Sahir is gearing up to enthral you with mesmerising live acts. He has sold more than 100 million records around the globe. Fans will be able to watch him belt out popular renditions like Ana Wa Laila, Ha Habibi and many more. Tickets start at AED 550

Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When? The Nutcracker- December 16, 17 | Kadim Al Sahir- December 23 and 24

More deets here

2. Some celebrated acts are coming to town

DSF has curated a variety of in-mall and outdoor entertainments hosting fresh acts & performances to entertain families and shoppers alike.

You can expect to see performing arts like dance, music, theatre, aerial and circus shows and also spectacular water shows. Former contestants from shows like America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent and other viral social media performing acts are all coming here!

1. Two very exciting shows are set to take place

You know it’s going to be a vibe when Bollywood divas Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal take to the stage for a live show. The talented duo are performing as part of the Winter Music Fest, which will bring top Indian musicians to Dubai. From Baby Doll to Lovely and Chittiyan Kalaiyan, Kanika’s upbeat numbers will ensure you are on your feet throughout.

Where? The Agenda, Media City

When? 17 December

Time? Doors open at 8 pm

Tickets start at AED 69

One of the most popular festive musicals in the world, produced by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills, is making its way to Dubai. What happens when a human baby is mistakenly raised as an elf at the North Pole? This Broadway and West End hit also features top performers from Dubai’s world-class performing arts school, Diverse.

Where? Mall of the Emirates

When? December 17-24

Tickets start at AED100