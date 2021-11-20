Lovin Dubai's Padel Tennis Tournament Was A HUGE Success! Here Are The Winners

Lovin Dubai conducted a Padel Tennis tournament today at the Alley in Al Quoz and it was a HUGE success!! The event was part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge and it was a delight to watch participants walk in with such zeal and enthusiasm.

The event kicked off at 10 am and we wrapped the show by 2 pm. And the best bit- the winners get FREE membership for a year at The Alley, Dubai. The second place was a voucher worth AED 250 from the Padel Shop.

Look at these shimmering beauties!

And, the winners are…..

