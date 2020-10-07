د . إAEDSRر . س

Best Of Dubai

6 SUPER FUN Things To Do That Will Make Your Weekend So Much Better

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The weekend is close and while the virus is still out there, but the social spirit of people is luckily still alive and thriving. The weather seems to be getting better too so if there’s ever a time this year to put your masks on and head out – it’s NOW!

PS – don’t forget the bit about washing your hands.

6. Get your body warmed up for the big run

The Mai Dubai City Half Marathon (@dxbcityrun) is coming up and this weekend you could not only stretch out your muscles for practice but also win free tickets to the marathon day. The best part is that you can choose to run 5km, 10km, or really go all out for 21km.

Pricing: AED 50

Registration and all the other info can be found here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Warm-Up & Win Mai Dubai City Half Marathon FREE Tickets! 🏃‍♀️🏃 Have you signed up for the Mai Dubai Warm up event ? (24 Sept – 10 Oct) You can choose to run 5km, 10km or even tackle both distances as part of your training for the big day. Male and female runners will be entered into one of six age group categories for each distances with the fastest time in each category winning a➡️ FREE ENTRY⬅️ to the 2020 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon on Friday 23 October. 🤩 #dxbcityrun Entry to the Mai Dubai Warm Up is only AED 50. Register now: Link in bio! ☑️ Title Partner: @maidubaiwater Official Venue Partner: @difc Official Screening Partner: @lomas_cares Under the Auspices of: @dubaisc Official Logistics Partner: @allaithgroup Official Hospitality Partner: @crowneplazadubai Official Race Photographer: @marathonphotos Official E-commerce Partner: @thisisparachute Official Santization Partner: @saniprouae Under the Auspices of: @rta_dubai Under the Auspices of: @dubaipolicehq

A post shared by Mai Dubai City Half Marathon (@dxbcityrun) on

5. Watch three good guys take on a HUGE challenge of rowing 90km – all for a good cause

There’s never a bad time to donate – weekend or no weekend. The Rowing Rhinos aka Ahmed, Connor, and Cornel are taking on a mad challenge of collectively rowing for 90km in under 6 hours. You can watch them LIVE on Instagram and Facebook and watch them kill it at this challenge.

These guys are doing it all to raise funds for providing clean water in communities of Uganda and Kenya – so make sure you donate a little something when you’re supporting them live!

Timings: 6:00am

Other deets can be found right here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dear Friends and Family We need your support as we r going to challenge ourselves on Friday the 9th of October @6:00 AM to Row collectively (Sabry/Conor/Cornel) 90KM under 6 hours and we are aiming to raise 90,000 AED to support the Water Project Foundation in their endeavors to provide clean water to communities in countries such as Uganda and Kenya where those communities suffer and sometimes have to walk for almost 6 KM to reach to a water source Your suppprt means a lot link for the donation is in my bio and also a YouTube video that you should see And please even if you can’t donate please share as this will help us spreading the awareness We will be live on instagram and Facebook on the day of the event so you can see if we can beat the 6 hours or no 😉All the love to you and your families For more details or enquirers don’t hesitate to whatsapp me Ahmed Sabry 0551631937

A post shared by Sabry (@ahmed_sabry_cf_l2) on

4. Time to head over to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque because it’s open to visitors again!

This week, one of Abu Dhabi’s gems – The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – opened its doors again and it is more exciting than ever. All the precautionary measures will be in place (so you don’t have to worry). Here are all the deets you need:

Timings: 9:00 am – 10:00 pm

Pricing/Entry: You only have to book your visit in advance online. All the guided tours are free of charge so get there NOW!

More info on reservations here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

. جامع الشيخ زايد الكبير في الفجيرة يفتتح أبواب الزيارة للزوار، ضمن منظومة وإجراءات وجهود متكاملة لاستقبال الزوار من مختلف الثقافات، يوم غد الأحد الموافق الرابع من أكتوبر 2020. وإجراء الحجز المسبق كشرط أساسي للزيارة، حيث يمكنكم التعرف على تفاصيل إجراءات وأوقات الزيارة وضوابط اللباس واشتراط الحجز المسبق للزيارة؛ من خلال زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني وحساب “الإنستقرام” الرسمي لمركز جامع الشيخ زايد الكبير. Sheikh Zayed Mosque-Al Fujairah announces reopening the mosque starting from tomorrow , Sunday ,October 4,2020, within a system of integrated procedures and efforts , welcoming back visitors from various cultures of the world. Pre reservation is a prerequisite for the visit. Visitors can learn details about the procedures, visit times, Dress Code, and pre-reservation requirements; By visiting the Centre’s official website and “Instagram” account of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. __________ #جامع_الشيخ_زايد_الكبير #Sheikh_Zayed_Grand_Mosque

A post shared by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (@szgmc_ae) on

3. Italian Pizza and Vino Sign-Ups are more than welcome at Certo

Who says no to pizza? No one. Certo will give you the fix of authentic Italian food you might’ve been wanting all through quarantine. Your kids are bound to thank you later because they will get a chance to get into some SUPER FUN pizza making.

Daily Timings:

  • Noon–3:15 pm | Lunch
  • 5:00–7:00 pm | Aperitivo
  • 6:00–11:00 pm | Dinner

Pricing: On Saturdays, we go out with our family. The Festa Di Famiglia,  lunch is for AED 149 per adult (it includes a delish 6-course sharing menu and a bottle of vino).

More info here

2. Lance Armstrong cycled around Qudra and so can you!

Lance Armstrong was at the Qudra cycling track this week and he LOVED IT The weather is getting better and you’ve got the weekend on your hands – just take your bike out and get to the cycling track now.

Timings and pricing aren’t going to be a hassle with this one because it’s completely free and open for 24 hours daily.

1. Roar your way into the weekend

They’ve got lions, they’ve got rhinos, they’ve got live shows and they are ready to reopen their gates for you with all the safety checks in place. Dubai Safari Park is entertainment for the whole family which means your weekend gets sorted in a jiffy!

Daily Timings: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Pricing: AED 50 for adults, AED 20 for kids.

All the deets on live shows and more here

 

Even if you just want a night in at home, you’re in luck!

The IPL has four exciting matches this weekend so you can just grab your bucket of popcorn and stay in to watch the teams battle it out

via GIPHY

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?