6 SUPER FUN Things To Do That Will Make Your Weekend So Much Better

The weekend is close and while the virus is still out there, but the social spirit of people is luckily still alive and thriving. The weather seems to be getting better too so if there’s ever a time this year to put your masks on and head out – it’s NOW! PS – don’t forget the bit about washing your hands.

6. Get your body warmed up for the big run The Mai Dubai City Half Marathon (@dxbcityrun) is coming up and this weekend you could not only stretch out your muscles for practice but also win free tickets to the marathon day. The best part is that you can choose to run 5km, 10km, or really go all out for 21km. Pricing: AED 50 Registration and all the other info can be found here

5. Watch three good guys take on a HUGE challenge of rowing 90km – all for a good cause There’s never a bad time to donate – weekend or no weekend. The Rowing Rhinos aka Ahmed, Connor, and Cornel are taking on a mad challenge of collectively rowing for 90km in under 6 hours. You can watch them LIVE on Instagram and Facebook and watch them kill it at this challenge. These guys are doing it all to raise funds for providing clean water in communities of Uganda and Kenya – so make sure you donate a little something when you’re supporting them live! Timings: 6:00am Other deets can be found right here

4. Time to head over to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque because it’s open to visitors again! This week, one of Abu Dhabi’s gems – The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – opened its doors again and it is more exciting than ever. All the precautionary measures will be in place (so you don’t have to worry). Here are all the deets you need: Timings: 9:00 am – 10:00 pm Pricing/Entry: You only have to book your visit in advance online. All the guided tours are free of charge so get there NOW! More info on reservations here

3. Italian Pizza and Vino Sign-Ups are more than welcome at Certo Who says no to pizza? No one. Certo will give you the fix of authentic Italian food you might’ve been wanting all through quarantine. Your kids are bound to thank you later because they will get a chance to get into some SUPER FUN pizza making. Daily Timings: Noon–3:15 pm | Lunch

5:00–7:00 pm | Aperitivo

6:00–11:00 pm | Dinner Pricing: On Saturdays, we go out with our family. The Festa Di Famiglia, lunch is for AED 149 per adult (it includes a delish 6-course sharing menu and a bottle of vino). More info here

2. Lance Armstrong cycled around Qudra and so can you! Lance Armstrong was at the Qudra cycling track this week and he LOVED IT The weather is getting better and you’ve got the weekend on your hands – just take your bike out and get to the cycling track now. Timings and pricing aren’t going to be a hassle with this one because it’s completely free and open for 24 hours daily.

1. Roar your way into the weekend They’ve got lions, they’ve got rhinos, they’ve got live shows and they are ready to reopen their gates for you with all the safety checks in place. Dubai Safari Park is entertainment for the whole family which means your weekend gets sorted in a jiffy! Daily Timings: 9:00am – 5:00pm Pricing: AED 50 for adults, AED 20 for kids. All the deets on live shows and more here