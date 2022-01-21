د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

A Royal Visit: Prince William Is Coming To Dubai For The First Time On February 10

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There Is A Lot Of Excitement Already About His Royal Highness’s Visit!

Social media is abuzz with the announcement of the Duke of Cambridge’s royal trip – Dubai peeps are absolutely thrilled. Prince William is visiting to celebrate the UK National Day at Expo 2020. His visit will also coincide with the UAE marking its 50th year. The bond between the UK and the UAE is very deep and strong.

Prince William gives particular importance to the natural world, a passion shared by the UAE’s founding father His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the visit, he will learn about the UAE’s various initiatives and also highlight two Royal Foundation programmes: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize; the second of which will be showcased on the world stage at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The last visit from the British Royal Family to Dubai was when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited in 2010.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer