An Employee At Dubai Airport Looks Just Like The Crown Prince Of Dubai

Imagine if you had a face that resembled Fazza’s

You may have come across an endless bunch of celeb lookalikes on the internet. But have you ever come across a lookalike of the Dubai royal family? People not just from Dubai but from all over the world are huge fans of the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai resident, Mohammed Rajeesh, wrote a Linkedin post about how he spotted a lookalike of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan at the Dubai International Airport.

The young man named Shahbaz works at the Dnata baggage section. Ever since he came to Dubai, Shahbaz has been receiving comments about his uncanny resemblance to the city’s beloved crown prince.

Of course, Shahbaz is over the moon about this fact. Although shy and unwilling to admit it, he would like to meet Fazza for a selfie. Just imagine if that actually happens, WOW – manifesting that right now.