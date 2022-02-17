Dubai’s Latest Mural Portraying The Crown Prince Will Capture Your Heart!

Who doesn’t love ogling the beautiful street art in Dubai? You must’ve come across at least one jaw-dropping mural while driving down the scenic routes

The creative arm of the Dubai Media Office, Brand Dubai, just declared the completion of a new mural which portrays Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

Brand Dubai and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) partnered up with local and international artists to create the breath-taking new mural on the wall of a DEWA sub-station on Al Wasl Road.

.@Brand_Dubai and @DEWAOfficial announce completion of new mural portraying the Crown Prince of Dubaihttps://t.co/4m7TdhoUOv pic.twitter.com/SuTF5F0Jpn — Brand Dubai (@Brand_Dubai) February 17, 2022

This Dubai mural is part of the 8th edition of the Dubai Street Museum

The fantastic and jaw-dropping Dubai mural was created as part of the Dubai Street Museum initiative that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open-air gallery. *MAJOR HEART EYES*

.@Brand_Dubai, the creative arm of @DXBMediaOffice & @DEWAOfficial announce the completion of a new mural portraying the Dubai Crown Prince @HamdanMohammed as part of the 8th edition of Dubai Street Museum. pic.twitter.com/GgoHQu9yNQ — Brand Dubai (@Brand_Dubai) February 17, 2022

The mural depicts Fazza looking at the iconic Dubai skyline through an airplane window. It also shows a calligraphic rendition of a verse written by the Crown Prince that pays tribute to his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his futuristic vision of Dubai which led to its great progress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrandDubai (@branddubai)

