DXB Is Ranking As The Second Busiest Airport In The World This Summer

This summer is the first time in a while that it seems that there is more normalcy and people are traveling with fewer worries (because of vaccination) and Dubai Airports continues to play a very integral part in global travels.

London Heathrow is holding the world’s busiest international airport by seats in June, and close behind at the second spot stands Dubai International.

Heathrow welcomed 3.42 million seats in June, up from 3.38 million in May, while Dubai International welcomed 3.21 million seats in June compared to 3.3 million the previous month. There was also a diversion of several flights to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) for a 45-day period while DXB’s northern runway underwent scheduled refurbishment.

 

DXB, which had re-opened in full after the Covid-19 restrictions in mid-2020, forecasts a passenger turnout of 58.3 million this year after a sharp increase in traffic in recent weeks. The earlier estimates for 2022 were for 55.1 million passengers.

